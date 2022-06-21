ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Installation of new HOV sensors will begin soon, here is how it affects Las Vegas drivers

By Linsey Lewis
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIckj_0gHhA7XZ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Starting the night of June 26, new data sensors will start to be installed along I-15 and U.S. 95 which will be used as part of a multi-year study of HOV lanes in southern Nevada.

A total of 17 sensor locations are scheduled to be installed through early August. The sensors count vehicles and detect the number of occupants. Each location will require three to five days of overnight lane restrictions for installing and testing. The installation of these sensors is in coordination with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and FAST.

New HOV sensors not to be used for enforcement, NDOT says

NDOT’s HOV study began back in 2019, however data collection was interrupted by unpredictable diving patterns of the pandemic in early 2020. The study will review historical HOV lanes, and general purpose lanes, and take into account national best practices to determine a potential pilot program to validate pilot hours of operation.

NDOT and its partners will monitor pilot hours every three months for the next 18 months looking at the effectiveness and potential modifications. All work will take place during overnight hours and will require lane and shoulder closures. Here is a list of work dates however the schedule is subject to change.

  • Northbound I-15
    • June 26, 28, 30
    • July 5, 6, 7, 10, 11
    • Aug. 1, 2, 3
  • Southbound I-15
    • June 26, 27, 28, 29
    • July 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
    • Aug. 1, 2, 3
  • Neon Gateway Intersection
    • June 30
    • July 5, 6
  • Southbound U.S. 95
    • July 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31
  • Northbound U.S. 95
    • July 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 31
  • Elkhorn Road Intersection
    • July 24, 25, 26

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes if possible. For more information and a detailed list of dates and restrictions visit 511 HOME (nvroads.com)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments

marino
5d ago

HOV lanes are just a waste of money. These lanes were more useful when they were called express lanes where you take them if you are passing through town



Frankie P Guarino
5d ago

I do miss the Express Lane days but the state wasn't getting federal tax monies for them. I'm just hoping that this isn't going to be a preemptive for toll lanes like they have in other states.



billverojam
5d ago

They will detect number of passengers. Why? So they can use them to take pictures of you in case you are a lone driver. What if you have a baby or small child in a car seat while driving in a tinted window car or large SUV and they can't see your small passengers? Will you get ticketed? Maybe I am overthinking how they are going to utilize this information and how they are going to expand this monitoring system in the future.



 

