Harris County, TX

Family finds 22-year-old woman dead after she doesn’t show for gathering, Texas cops say

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Deputies in Texas are searching for a man who they accuse of killing his common-law wife before a family event they were supposed to attend.

The woman, identified on Tuesday, June 21, as 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez , was pronounced dead at her Houston apartment the day before, Harris County sheriff’s officials say.

Family members were concerned about Gonzalez, who they say did not attend a weekend family gathering. When they went to check on her Monday, June 20, they found her unresponsive , Sgt. Greg Pinkins said in a briefing streamed by KHOU.

It’s unclear how Gonzalez died, but the Harris County sheriff said there were “some signs of foul play.”

Deputies filed a murder charge against Gonzalez’s common-law husband, 23-year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos. Pinkins said the couple had lived together for about two years.

The couple’s silver Nissan Altima with a Texas license plate LJN-3031 was gone when deputies arrived at the residence, the sheriff said.

Anyone who has information about Gallegos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

Comments / 3

Mary Bolden
4d ago

Why Y'all Didn't Check When She Didnt come that day y'all waited Till Monday Damn🤔God Bless Her Soul🙏

