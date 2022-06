The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the law that guaranteed access to abortion won’t immediately ban abortions in Pennsylvania. That’s because overturning Roe v. Wade means it’s now up to states to decide whether someone can get an abortion and under what circumstances. In the case of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, whose final term ends in January 2023, has said he will veto any law that further limits abortions.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO