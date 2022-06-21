At 28-1, This is the Bet to Make at the Travelers Championship

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
golfmagic.com
Report: £100k fines given to LIV Golf players will double every event
The golf war between LIV Golf and the established circuits took another twist today after it was announced the DP World Tour has finally confirmed sanctions for the rebels who played in the first Saudi-backed event at Centurion Club. Those players include Ryder Cup Europe icons Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter,...
Golf Digest
The most bizarre golf walkoff ever: Jason Kokrak blasts ball off course and doesn't finish round
Well, can we put down Jason Kokrak as one of the next PGA Tour players to announce that he's a jumping to LIV Golf? Or did he, rather strangely if true, simply decide to put a bad round to bed early?. Those who follow the tour at a loss on...
Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'
Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke
Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Joaquin Neimann among notable players to miss the cut at 2022 Travelers Championship
CROMWELL, Conn. — No one who is involved with the Travelers Championship or who goes to TPC River Highlands will deny that the game’s best golfers eat it up every year. It is less than 6,900 yards in length, and this year after about a half-inch of rain fell on the course Wednesday, so conditions have been soft.
Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022
Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' biceps "look ready to lift Claret Jug" in latest picture
When Tiger Woods limped out of the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills some of his fans feared the worst. Was he just not admitting publicly what deep down we all likely knew? The writing was on the wall. Hell, if he can’t make it through four rounds then what is the point?!
Matt Fitzpatrick shares most unexpected text he got after US Open
Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed the biggest moment of his young career when he won the US Open on Sunday, and he received plenty of congratulatory phone calls and text messages after. One stuck out above the rest. Fitzpatrick was a guest on the Barstool Sports “Fore Play” podcast this week. He...
GolfWRX
Freak incident leads LPGA pro to finish round putting with her wedge
Golf viewers have seen plenty of tantrums on the golf course. Go back to the likes of John Daly and Jon Rahm for not exactly hiding their frustrations with a bad shot, whilst the list of players throwing or damaging clubs is manifold. Indeed, just five days ago, recordings showed Grayson Murray snapping a club over his knee after a wayward approach at the US Open in Brookline.
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour boss hits out at "fiction" being spread about LIV Golf
DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has blasted the media for spreading “fiction” as the golf war escalates with LIV Golf. Pelley has been silent in recent weeks and months as Tour bosses at Wentworth HQ grapple with how to proceed with the Saudi-backed league and the delicate situation it has presented.
golfmagic.com
"Here come the lawsuits": Golf fans react to DP World Tour sanctions
The DP World Tour finally broke their silence today regarding the sanctions on the LIV Golf rebels and they took a similarly aggressive line to the PGA Tour. Each player who played in the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be fined £100,000 each and these fines will be used to increase prize funds on the tour and for charitable donations.
thecomeback.com
Golf fans react to, identify with Rory McIlroy after quadruple bogey
For most of his round at the Travelers Championship on Friday, Rory McIlroy was on cruise control. He birdied the par-three 11th hole to move to 13-under for the tournament, alone atop the leaderboard. Then came the 12th hole. McIlroy hit a fairway wood off of the tee on the...
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo blasts money in golf: "We had to win to change our lives!"
Legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo says seeing the massive prize purse increases in professional golf “irks him a little bit” because “in my day if you wanted to change your life you had to win”. Faldo was speaking during the broadcast of the Travelers Championship on...
PGA Tour suspends Mickelson and all golfers playing in rebel Saudi-backed LIV Series in London
THE PGA Tour have suspended Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and 15 other golf stars who are playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in London. Six-time Major champion Mickelson,51, teed off on Thursday in the LIV Series opener in St Albans, England. The Ryder Cup star was slammed for his...
Listen: NBC’s Dan Hicks On Brookline, His Favorite U.S. Open and Ryder Cup Moments
The longtime NBC lead voice remembers the emotional 1999 U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup at Brookline and 'expect anything different?'
The Best U.S. Open Bet is a Rising Star Whose Odds are 28-1 This Week
This week the Gaming Golf Podcast previews the U.S. Open. Are any LIV Golfers worth a punt? Can a sleeper emerge and actually win? Our hosts make their best bets, fades and sleepers for Brookline.
