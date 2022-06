FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — After debuting last summer, the dinosaurs at Sweet Valley Ranch are ready to wake from their slumbers. Dinosaur World at Sweet Valley Ranch kicked off June 10. The attraction features animatronic dinosaurs with information and fun facts about each dinosaur for people to read as they walk through or take a shuttle. The ranch is located on more than 300 acres at 2990 Sunnyside School Road in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO