FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed in an interview with 4Gamer that an unannounced project is in the final stages of development. This project is described as a more abstract fantasy that uses ideas that don't quite fit into the usual Souls-like adventure template. But regardless of what is being worked on, Elden Ring will still continue to receive support in the future, although Miyazaki mentioned that he wasn't ready to reveal what fans could expect to see next.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO