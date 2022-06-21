ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detainees die 2 days in a row while in NYC DOC custody

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said.

The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno Center in the Rikers Island jail complex.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy, and it’s disheartening to hear about the passing of this individual,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “To learn that a loved one passed away while incarcerated is not only devastating, but extremely traumatizing. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved this individual.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death for both detainees. Neither individual has been publicly identified.

The Legal Aid Society identified the detainee as a client and said they were “heartbroken” by his death.

“We again call on elected officials, prosecutors, the courts and other stakeholders to facilitate the decarceration of local jails before another New Yorker has to spend their final moments confined to a cage in a facility grappling with a full-fledged humanitarian crisis,” the Legal Aid Society wrote in a statement.

The New York City Board of Correction found “ longstanding issues ” contributed to the first three DOC custody deaths of the year. The Rikers Island jail complex has been plagued by issues for years. In April, a US attorney made the case that Rikers should be under federal conservatorship. New York City submitted a plan to fix the jail, which was endorsed by a federal judge, effectively keeping control of the jail in the hands of the DOC and Mayor Eric Adams.

Steven Lazzari
5d ago

what a joke let's see what these 2 people died from and could it have been avoided by corrections officers or caused by there neglect to do there jobs

NY1

Mayor blames 'bad criminal justice system' for sixth crash since Friday

The latest in a string of traffic crashes that have injured or killed pedestrians on New York City streets has the mayor blaming a “bad criminal justice system.”. Mayor Eric Adams expressed anger and frustration over the latest case — one where a woman was killed and her grandchild was injured in Brooklyn late Saturday evening. City officials say they were victims of the sixth traffic crash with injuries or death since Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx teen disappears after Regents exam

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. “I don’t know how to start this but my heart is broken and I am in disbelief,” the girl’s mother, Crystal Espaillat, wrote on […]
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

NYC families impacted by gun violence perplexed by Supreme Court decision: ‘A lot of crazy people’

The sister of a subway rider randomly killed by a subway gunman last month thinks of the victims murdered since his death. After Thursday’s Supreme Court decision legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons in the city and the nation, she doesn’t expect the carnage to stop any time soon. “Americans need to educate themselves,” said Griselda Vile, whose brother Daniel Enriquez was gunned down ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in extortion plot

NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a 51-year-old Bronx man on a larceny by extortion charge. Police said Jose Maldonado called a New Rochelle woman and told her that her grandson was in custody and injured, and that she needed to get $30,000 in cash to secure his release.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
#Detainees#Rikers#Prison#Bellevue Hospital#Nyc Doc#Department Of Correction#The Legal Aid Society
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 runaway teens from Queens treatment center call home

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a Ridgewood treatment center with five other residents last week said he called home “because they hadn’t eaten in five days.” Tiffany Johnson said her son and the only girl among the group asked to be picked up on Kent Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Four wounded, including 8-year-old boy, when gunman on dirt bike shoots up Brooklyn BBQ

Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire on a group enjoying a Brooklyn cookout, police said Sunday. The small barbecue was underway on Quincy St. near Stuyvesant Ave., outside NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when two men on a dirt bike rolled up about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One of the men pulled a gun and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
internewscast.com

NYC robber stabs victims before stealing cash, cops say

A knife-wielding fiend stabbed two people in the Bronx in separate incidents before grabbing their cash and fleeing, police said. The unidentified suspect first struck on June 17 at about 4:45 p.m., cops said. The brazen bandit approached a 44-year-old man, who was sitting in front of 536 East 149th...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens man fatally shot in neck, stomach inside car: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11)– A man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens Friday, authorities said Sunday. Police found the 31-year-old victim after responding to a shooting incident near 129th Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park at around 3:46 p.m., officials said. EMS took the man […]
QUEENS, NY
