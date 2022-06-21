ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Mobile dental clinic coming to Harrisburg and York

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is coming to Harrisburg and York to provide onsite dental services to young people.

United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are working together to provide mobile clinic services for Medicaid individuals 20 years old and younger who are insured by Highmark Wholecare, explains a press release about the clinic.

The mobile clinic is touring Pennsylvania this month. It will stop at the Highmark Wholecare Connection Center on N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg on June 23 and the YMCA on N. Newberry Street in York on June 27.

Dental services will be provided by dentists and hygienists from the United Concordia Dental network, and the services include exams, X-rays, cleanings, and fluoride applications.

