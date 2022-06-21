ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD investigating stabbing on Wadsworth Street

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday morning.

According to the TPD Incident Synopsis report, at 11:15 a.m. an adult male was walking on the 800 block of Wadsworth Street when another male suspected stabbed him several times.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment.

According to the report, the victim was not forthcoming to investigators with information regarding the incident.

The Tallahassee Police Department said no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

