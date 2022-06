SPRINGFIELD — “I’m feeling dismay, disgust. I’m not surprised but also emboldened and ready to take it to the next level.”. Donna Haghighat summed up her reaction Friday evening as she and between 80 and 100 people lined up in front of the federal courthouse on State Street to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision declaring abortion access no longer a right protected by the Constitution.

