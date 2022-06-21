ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amarillo Cattle Drive photo contest winner announced at High Noon on the Square

By Tamlyn Cochran
KFDA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winner of the Amarillo Cattle Drive photo contest will...

www.newschannel10.com

KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, June 27, the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while our contractor pours a new mow strip underneath the guardrail. Crews will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cooler Air, Scattered Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Much cooler air on Sunday with highs only in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances continue across the region with higher rain chance over the northern part of the Panhandle. Several weak disturbances move over the area over the next few days and rain chances, hit and miss, come and go.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Gradual Warm-Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After triple digits last week and a sharp cool-down over the weekend. temperatures gradually warm this week. There is a small chance of a few scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will crawl back near and just above average through the week.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Kane and Paige top Tall Tower Open leaderboard after round two

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 53rd annual Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open teed off round two at the Ross Rogers Golf Complex Saturday morning and Luke Kane still leads the Championship Flight. Tyler Paige sits two shots back at -10. ”I was really pleased. This field I think it’s probably the best field of the summer. To play well when there’s a lot of competition it feels good,” said Kane. “I had a little stretch on the front nine where I had four birdies in like five holes and that kind of got me going. Then I kind of just plotted around the rest of the way. You know, hopefully I can do one more day like that and it would be good.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M alumni picked for Washington fellowship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Michelle Galmadez and Madeline Kleinschmidt are beginning work with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in August. The two are part of a cohort of 26 individuals whom were selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants. Galmadez, who has a focus on public...
WASHINGTON STATE
KFDA

Free screenings available at women’s health event in Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is offering free on-site pap exams and scheduling free mammograms at their “Getting Healthy TogetHer” event on Saturday in Hereford. The Breast Center of Excellence at TTUHSC event will be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hereford Regional...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Dumas wins State Lineman Challenge over 17 other schools

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - 18 high schools competed in Division II of the annual State Lineman Challenge on Saturday in Abilene, and the Dumas Demons came out on top securing their first title. ”It means a lot because we all come here early in the morning and we grind,” said...

