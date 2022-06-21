Amarillo Cattle Drive photo contest winner announced at High Noon on the Square

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 53rd annual Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open teed off round two at the Ross Rogers Golf Complex Saturday morning and Luke Kane still leads the Championship Flight. Tyler Paige sits two shots back at -10. ”I was really pleased. This field I think it’s probably the best field of the summer. To play well when there’s a lot of competition it feels good,” said Kane. “I had a little stretch on the front nine where I had four birdies in like five holes and that kind of got me going. Then I kind of just plotted around the rest of the way. You know, hopefully I can do one more day like that and it would be good.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO