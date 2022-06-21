18-Year-Old Dies In Oakton Wreck After Crashing Into Tree: Police

Police said an 18-year-old died earlier this week after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in Fairfax County.

Franklin Aquino of Chantilly was driving his 2007 Mazda 3 along Fox Mill Road near Bronzedale Drive on Sunday, June 19, around 11 p.m. Fairfax County police believe he was speeding when he crested a hill and lost control of the car before he crashed into a tree off the right side of the road, investigators said.

Responders rushed Aquino to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. An underage passenger in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries. Police did not release any identifying information on the passenger because of their age. Though, they said the child remains hospitalized.

This is the fifth non-pedestrian traffic fatality in Fairfax County this year, police said.