ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

18-Year-Old Dies In Oakton Wreck After Crashing Into Tree: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Police said an 18-year-old died earlier this week after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in Fairfax County.

Franklin Aquino of Chantilly was driving his 2007 Mazda 3 along Fox Mill Road near Bronzedale Drive on Sunday, June 19, around 11 p.m. Fairfax County police believe he was speeding when he crested a hill and lost control of the car before he crashed into a tree off the right side of the road, investigators said.

Responders rushed Aquino to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. An underage passenger in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries. Police did not release any identifying information on the passenger because of their age. Though, they said the child remains hospitalized.

This is the fifth non-pedestrian traffic fatality in Fairfax County this year, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Fairfax County, VA
Accidents
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chantilly, VA
City
Oakton, VA
NBC Washington

Rapper Arrested for Opening Fire in Tysons Mall: Police

A Southeast D.C. man suspected of opening fire in a busy mall in Northern Virginia last weekend turned himself in Wednesday, police said. Noah Settles, a 22-year-old rapper who performs as “No Savage,” surrendered to police after the gunfire in the Tysons Corner Center mall on Saturday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Leesburg Police Seek Suspect In Armed Hotel Heist

Police in Loudoun County are asking for the public's help in finding the man who robbed a Leesburg hotel on Wednesday morning, June 22. An armed robber hit the Best Western at 726 E Market Street in Leesburg just before 1 a.m., Leesburg police said. He rushed into the building wearing a mask, wavin…
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Drowned Fairfax County Swimmer

Police investigators in Virginia have identified the 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead after getting swept under the current while swimming in Fairfax County and drowning.Sterling resident German Salinas, 29, had to be pulled from the water on Sunday, June 19 in the Difficult Run Stream in Mc…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
ffxnow.com

Frying Pan townhouse fire sparked by malfunctioning battery pack

A malfunctioning battery pack has been ruled as the cause of a townhouse fire in the Frying Pan area of Fairfax County. Fire officials say that the fire, which happened on Saturday (June 18) around 9:30 a.m., started in the third-floor bedroom of the townhouse on the 13000 block of Rose Petal Circle. A charging lithium-ion battery pack was to blame.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
298K+
Followers
46K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy