It's one of the most nostalgic and recognizable boats on Lake of the Ozarks. For two years, rumors have been floating about the revival of the Tom Sawyer paddlewheeler excursion boat. If you knew, you knew it was hiding somewhere on the Gravois Arm. But few had actually laid eyes on the vessel for years, up until this week. Now one of the Lake area’s most beloved vessels is docked in Gravois Mills—after a hiatus in the welding shop—and awaiting its future.

