911 call: Teen fatally stabs brother over stolen PlayStation in Springfield Twp.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A 15-year-old girl is facing charges for the fatal stabbing of her brother in Springfield Township Monday.

According to our NBC partners at WLWT , the teen allegedly stabbed her 16-year-old brother at their apartment on Meredith Drive.

The boy was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the incident, however, according to a 911 call, the mother told dispatch that her daughter stabbed the boy because he stole her PlayStation 4.

WLWT said the girl is facing murder charges in connection to the incident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

