June 24, 2022- Tom Brinkoetter, Ryan Campbell, and Brian Hollingshead joined Byers & Co to talk about The Support Local Organization of Macon County, which is a local nonprofit that provides aid to local businesses and nonprofits, assists in fundraising, and brings awareness to local causes and community needs. They also highlighted a Shelbyville home located at 1683 County Highway 5, close to Lake Shelbyville and Opposum Creek.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO