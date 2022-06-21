Hillsborough: Train Station, State Park, Justice and Freedom

Pittsboro resident and Clean Haw River co-founder Katie Bryant was preparing to celebrate her birthday on June 17 in a unique way — attending a national conference in Wilmington about PFAS pollutants with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and N.C.’s Dept. of Environmental Quality. What Bryant didn’t...
“If you know me, you know I like to get personal,” Chapel Hill Town Council member Camille Berry said to introduce herself to a crowd gathered at Peace and Justice Plaza. “So let’s get personal.”. Over the next several minutes as she stood on East Franklin Street...
Associate Professor Rebecca Kreitzer of UNC joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to share perspectives on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and scale back federal abortion protection. Plus, Kreitzer details the impacts the ruling will have in North Carolina. Podcast: Play in new...
The Chapel Hill Police Department made an arrest Friday night following a stabbing on Franklin Street last week. A police release Saturday morning said 42-year-old Caleb Anthony Locklear was arrested and charge with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. According to the release, the stabbing occurred at 6:15...
Christian Poteat Jr., Tony Keck and Cassandra Sibrian, all Northwood High School students, passed away in a string of horrific accidents this week, Chatham County Schools officials confirmed. CCS has released the following statement about the incident:. “Northwood has experienced several difficult days with the deaths of three students in...
In celebration of Pride Month, The Chapel Hill Public Library is hosting several installments of “Drag Story Time” featuring local Drag Royalty. From the Library’s website, “Drag Story Time celebrates glamour, imagination, play, and gender fluidity while providing positive queer role models.” The event is a collaboration between the Town of Chapel Hill and the Town of Carrboro as part of their Small Town Pride celebration.
Drift Marketplace is a student-run retailer founded in March of 2021 by Hunter Burkard during his time as a student at UNC-Chapel Hill. Burkard worked part time at Chase Bank on Franklin Street and noticed a space for rent next to Mediterranean Deli. After contacting the landlord and renting the space, he began the process of finding local artists and other partners who had an interest in selling their work in a brick-and-mortar store.
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell covers the latest local headlines on Friday, June 24. Local lawmakers and a UNC abortion policy expert sound off on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that abortion access should be decided by state governments. Northwood High School is struck by more tragedies. Duke men’s basketball makes history in the NBA Draft. And UNC football’s new coaches share their thoughts of the team heading into the summer break.
Dib Studio is a woman-owned, family-run design studio based in Hillsborough, NC that produces handcrafted jewelry, including necklaces, rings, and earrings; home décor items such as mirrors and coffee tables; and art objects and installations. The eponymous studio was founded in 2012 by Venezuelan artist Jessie Dib; the aesthetic is contemporary, with a particular focus on “bold, minimal, and geometric shapes,” according to Dib’s website. Many of Dib’s designs feature trapezial elements and use materials such as metal and acrylic: the vibe is hip and contemporary. Dib works with her father, who is based in her hometown of Caracas, Venezuela; her husband; and her brother, who is based California.
The UNC men’s basketball team will face one of the most challenging road environments in the country in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge next season. The program announced Friday it would travel to Indiana to face the Hoosiers for the annual event on November 30. This will be the fifth...
The UNC women’s soccer program released its 2022 regular season schedule Wednesday, and it features several challenging non-conference opponents as well as a tough ACC slate. After two exhibition matches in early August against VCU and 2021 national runner-up BYU, the Tar Heels will officially open the season at...
