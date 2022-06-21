Hillsborough: Train Station, State Park, Justice and Freedom

Dib Studio is a woman-owned, family-run design studio based in Hillsborough, NC that produces handcrafted jewelry, including necklaces, rings, and earrings; home décor items such as mirrors and coffee tables; and art objects and installations. The eponymous studio was founded in 2012 by Venezuelan artist Jessie Dib; the aesthetic is contemporary, with a particular focus on “bold, minimal, and geometric shapes,” according to Dib’s website. Many of Dib’s designs feature trapezial elements and use materials such as metal and acrylic: the vibe is hip and contemporary. Dib works with her father, who is based in her hometown of Caracas, Venezuela; her husband; and her brother, who is based California.

