ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Police Seek Pioneer Square Hit and Run Suspect Who Took Victim When He Fled

By Detective Valerie Carson
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzs3M_0gHh7ve600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447jhw_0gHh7ve600

Detectives are searching for the suspect, victim, and vehicle involved in a hit and run collision in Pioneer Square last weekend.

Just before 1:00 a.m. on June 18th, witnesses saw the driver of a silver, Laramie Edition, Ram pickup truck run over a woman just east of the 1st Avenue South and South Washington Street intersection. The male driver initially fled the scene, but then returned a short time later. He picked up the woman he drove over, put her in the cab of the truck, and then drove away eastbound on South Washington Street.

The truck did not have license plates, but witness photos of the rear of the truck show a silver U-bolt attached to the hitch, and what appeared to be a local area dealership license plate frame.

Detectives with SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are asking anyone with information about this incident or any of the parties involved, to please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

At least 8 injured in shooting outside rave in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — At least eight people were injured in a shooting outside a private rave event in Tacoma on early Sunday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 12:45 am., South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired and cars fleeing the area in the 4500 block of South Tacoma Way.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Killed in North Seattle Shooting Saturday Night

Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Early Thursday Shooting in West Seattle

Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Roxhill. At 12:41 a.m., police responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in a parking lot. Police began first aid, and responding Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 35-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
thejoltnews.com

Representative’s RV ripped off

Just twelve days after two suspects broke into and attempted to set fire to his business, State Rep. Andrew Barkis (WA-District 2, R) woke up to find his camping trailer stolen. In his Facebook post published this morning, Barkis reported standing outside his home and noticing his camper missing. “Unreal....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Pioneer Square#Police#Laramie Edition#U Bolt#Spd
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspects arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at Eastside trailhead

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said. In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.
myeverettnews.com

Suspect In Lexington Murders May Have Also Committed Shooting On Colby

Editor’s Update 5:10 PM: The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has identified the two people killed in the shooting on Lexington Avenue Monday. Here’s what was provided via social media Wednesday afternoon. SCMEO completed the exam & confirmed the ID of the 48-year-old male who was shot near the...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejoltnews.com

Dirt bike dirt bag dumps daughter

A Tumwater man with a suspended driver’s license was arrested after allegedly speeding on a dirt bike with his 9-year-old daughter on board, then evading police. Tumwater police arrested the 29-year-old suspect on June 6 after an officer noticed a red dirt bike traveling southbound on Capitol Boulevard at Trosper Road.
Seattle, Washington

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Remains Found in University District

SPD Homicide Detectives are investigating after human remains were found yesterday in a greenbelt near the University of Washington. Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m., University of Washington Police contacted SPD for assistance with an investigation of human remains that were discovered in their jurisdiction. The remains were found in a greenbelt belonging to the university near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Delridge

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Delridge encampment early Monday morning. At 12:20 a.m., a 911 caller reported someone had been shot in an encampment near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street. Officers arrived and located the male shooting victim, who had sustained...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

5 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Lynnwood (Lynnwood, WA)

On Tuesday morning, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lynnwood. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little before 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. The preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when the Everett man’s vehicle veered left into the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy