CARBONDALE, IL — Police say that Ashanti and Basheer Tucker were last seen in the 1900 block of Old West Main St. in Carbondale around 1:19 a.m. on June 24. 14-year-old Ashanti is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 13-year-old Basheer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO