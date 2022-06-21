Rob Gronkowski teases next move with cryptic note about his ‘dream job’ after announcing NFL retirement for second time

FOOTBALL star Rob Gronkowski has teased his next move after announcing his retirement from the NFL in a note about his "dream job."

The Buccaneers tight end thanked the fans in Tampa Bay and his teammates in a cryptic social media post.

Rob Gronkowski has teased his next move after announcing his retirement for the second time Credit: Getty

The NFL star came out of his initial retirement to play for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Credit: Getty

He announced his retirement in a statement on social media Credit: Twitter

"Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do," Gronkowski said on Twitter.

"Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas," he said with a skull and crossbones flag emoji. "Arghhhhhh!!"

The four-time Super Bowl champ shared how he's long dreamed of playing for the Bucs since his college days.

A jubilant Gronk expressed how his time in Tampa has "blown away what he originally wrote about in college, big time."

"And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronk penned.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."

Gronkowski initially announced his retirement from the New England Patriots in 2019 at 29-years-old.

"It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success," the player said in 2019.

"Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next."

The 33-year-old tight end came out of his 2019 retirement to join the Buccs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Despite the recent retirement news, Gronkowski's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he wouldn't be surprised if his client could be coaxed out of retirement for a second time by Buccs quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronk earned all his Super Bowl victories alongside Brady in New England and Tampa Bay.

He is the second key member of the Buccaneers offense to retire this year, following guard Ali Marpet, who retired in February.

Brady initially announced his retirement in February, only to unretire less than two months later.

The NFL legend announced his comeback on March 13 on Twitter with an emotional message mentioning his family and teammates.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”