ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski teases next move with cryptic note about his ‘dream job’ after announcing NFL retirement for second time

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUDMW_0gHh7AbJ00

FOOTBALL star Rob Gronkowski has teased his next move after announcing his retirement from the NFL in a note about his "dream job."

The Buccaneers tight end thanked the fans in Tampa Bay and his teammates in a cryptic social media post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWCzY_0gHh7AbJ00
Rob Gronkowski has teased his next move after announcing his retirement for the second time Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYQos_0gHh7AbJ00
The NFL star came out of his initial retirement to play for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDw5T_0gHh7AbJ00
He announced his retirement in a statement on social media Credit: Twitter

"Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do," Gronkowski said on Twitter.

"Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas," he said with a skull and crossbones flag emoji. "Arghhhhhh!!"

The four-time Super Bowl champ shared how he's long dreamed of playing for the Bucs since his college days.

A jubilant Gronk expressed how his time in Tampa has "blown away what he originally wrote about in college, big time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245T3q_0gHh7AbJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM44J_0gHh7AbJ00

"And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronk penned.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."

Gronkowski initially announced his retirement from the New England Patriots in 2019 at 29-years-old.

"It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success," the player said in 2019.

"Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next."

The 33-year-old tight end came out of his 2019 retirement to join the Buccs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Despite the recent retirement news, Gronkowski's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he wouldn't be surprised if his client could be coaxed out of retirement for a second time by Buccs quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronk earned all his Super Bowl victories alongside Brady in New England and Tampa Bay.

He is the second key member of the Buccaneers offense to retire this year, following guard Ali Marpet, who retired in February.

Brady initially announced his retirement in February, only to unretire less than two months later.

The NFL legend announced his comeback on March 13 on Twitter with an emotional message mentioning his family and teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl1xO_0gHh7AbJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9bgm_0gHh7AbJ00

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Edgerrin James Makes Bold Prediction For His Son, Arch Manning

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James is hoping for a reboot of the James-Manning partnership. James suited up with Peyton Manning for seven outstanding seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he hopes his son, Eden, will eventually play alongside Peyton's nephew, Arch. Eden James is a freshman at Howard University....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
On3.com

Manning Family raves about Alabama QB Bryce Young

On Thursday, the annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off. The event, which has been ongoing for the past 26 years, features some of the top football coaches and players in the country passing on their knowledge to eighth grade and high school football players. Helming the event is the Manning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Buccaneers#Teases#American Football#Bucs#The New England Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield, NFC Team Have "Mutual Interest"

The trade market for Baker Mayfield hasn't really ramped up this offseason, but that could change as training camp inches closer. Although a front-runner for Mayfield's services hasn't emerged, it's being reported that he has interest in an NFC West team. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there's...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing set on Tuesday, there have been rumblings about what kind of punishment the league might hand to him. Whatever the case may be, however, the Cleveland Browns will still be on the hook to pay him his salary. As former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt noted, the Browns are […] The post Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Supporting Alex Smith On Saturday

During his NFL career, Alex Smith was among the most respected and well-liked players in the league. Unfortunately, a horrifying leg injury prematurely ended his career, and nearly his life. And now, we've learned that his daughter Sloane faced a life-threatening situation of her own. On Saturday, the former QB...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

USFL Playoffs: 8 postseason players on the NFL’s radar

After coaching for 23 years in the NFL, Tampa Bay Bandits head coach Todd Haley knows a player with that caliber of talent when he sees one. For Haley, several of those types of players were on the field showing their skills during the USFL's regular season in Birmingham. "There’s...
NFL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
537K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy