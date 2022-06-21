ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ecuador's military vows to stop protests from damaging democracy

By Alexandra Valencia
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUnWo_0gHh772N00
Indigenous protesters gather in front of security personnel after Ecuador's armed forces warned they would not allow ongoing protests against President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies to damage the country's democracy, in Quito, Ecuador June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Karen Toro

QUITO, June 21 (Reuters) - Ecuador's armed forces on Tuesday said they would not allow ongoing protests against President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies to damage the country's democracy, as road blockades continued ahead of more planned demonstrations.

Thousands of indigenous protesters marched through Quito on Monday to demand a list of concessions from Lasso, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, more time for farms to pay debt and budget increases for health and education. read more

Lasso said on Monday he responded to the demands in a communication with indigenous leaders.

He also expanded a state of exception decree - used in times of public order disruption - to six provinces from the previous three.

Residents of the capital awoke to find some roads closed and parts of the public transport system shuttered. Several major stores were not open. Major highways into Quito have been blocked since protests began a week ago.

The city's airport said some national and international flights were being affected.

Indigenous demonstrators attempted early on Tuesday to gather at a university for fresh protests, but were dispersed by security forces.

"The armed forces will not allow constitutional order to be broken or any action against democracy and the laws of the republic," Defense Minister Luis Lara, accompanied by military commanders, told journalists.

"We urge Ecuadoreans toward national unity," he said, adding that drug traffickers and organized crime were behind the violence that had broken out at the protests. At least 55 protesters and 61 members of the security forces have been injured in the violence.

Lasso, who took office 13 months ago, has repeatedly blamed drug gangs for rising violence, including prison riots which have killed hundreds. read more

"This uprising is because of poverty and inequality," said Leonidas Iza, leader of CONAIE, an indigenous group. "No one is against anyone. We are against corruption, the injustice which has caused a deterioration in the majority of Ecuadorean society."

Fuel subsidies cost the government some $2.8 billion a year.

The protests have prevented some 102,000 barrels of crude from being produced, the energy ministry said in a statement. State-run oil company Petroecuador declared force majeure on Saturday.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Ecuador warns protests could force halt to oil production

Ecuador's energy ministry warned Sunday that oil production had reached a "critical" level and could be halted entirely within 48 hours if protests and roadblocks continue in the crisis-wracked South American country. "Oil production is at a critical level," the ministry said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ecuador loses control of Amazon city in anti-government protests

QUITO, June 22 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government is trying to retake control of Puyo, a city in the country's Amazon region, after violent clashes and the burning of a police station by demonstrations during nationwide protests against the economic policies of President Guillermo Lasso. Protests have been ongoing for more...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Ecuador government, indigenous leaders hold first talks amid protests

QUITO, June 25 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government and indigenous leaders met on Saturday for the first formal talks since mass protests began two weeks ago, and President Guillermo Lasso eased security measures. The demonstrations, which broke out on June 13 fueled by indigenous calls for lower fuel and food prices,...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

IMF board concludes reviews for Ecuador, unlocking $1 billion

June 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund executive board said Friday it had concluded its fourth and fifth reviews for Ecuador's 27-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF), allowing for the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion. The board said Ecuadorian authorities planned to use the funds for budget support. The...
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Military Forces#Corruption#Organized Crime#Street Gang#Defense
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
US News and World Report

Deaths Rise to 23 From Mass Attempt to Enter Spanish Enclave

MADRID (AP) — The number of people who were killed after they tried to scale a border fence between Morocco and a Spanish enclave in North Africa rose to 23 Saturday as human rights organizations in Spain and Morocco called on both countries to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Half Russian separatist force dead or wounded - UK

Russian and Russian proxy forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine have suffered heavy casualties, according to UK intelligence officials. They estimate the Donetsk militia alone has lost 55% of its original force. Russian forces are focused on conquering all of neighbouring Luhansk, aiming to encircle the city of Lysychansk,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Chinese military says U.S. plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's military said on Saturday that the recent fly through of a U.S. maritime plane through the Taiwan Strait deliberately disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability. Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy