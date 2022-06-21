ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basement Fire Causes $200K In Damages To Cecil County Home

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
The fire was reported in the 600 block Rising Sun Road in Rising Sun. Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

Three firefighters in Maryland suffered injuries battling a fire that caused extensive damage to a Cecil County home.

A passerby alerted first responders to a fire that broke out in the basement of a single-family in the 600 block of Rising Sun Road in Rising Sun at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

While battling the blaze, two firefighters suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals, while a third was evaluated and refused transport by paramedics, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

In total, 50 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire, which caused approximately $175,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $25,000 to items inside the home that were destroyed.

The fire, which started in the basement of the Rising Sun Road home, remains under investigation. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Officials noted that the “home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but is used by the family.

“No one resides inside the home, but it is used for the pool and bathroom regularly," they said. "No one was displaced.”

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

