Martin Sheen changed his name to become a successful Hollywood actor like his idol James Dean – but today, the star wished he could have stayed as Ramon Estévez. "That’s one of my regrets," the 81-year-old recently told Closer Weekly. "I never changed my name officially. It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s license. Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later. But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself."

