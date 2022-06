Tesla's retractable door handles have often been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since the automaker decided to adopt this system on the original Model S in 2012. While the company has solved many of the system's teething issues, the door handles still have sizable dedicated threads on Tesla owners' forums. Common issues include frozen door handles in the winter that prevent them from popping out, internal wires breaking that cause the doors not to open, or simply door handles that refuse to extend from the body of the door because of gear/cog failures.

