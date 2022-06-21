ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Rep. Elaine Luria proposes $37 billion boost to defense bill for new ships, planes

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago

The Pentagon needs to spend more to keep up with inflation and keep the Navy from shrinking, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk, has been saying for years.

And now, she’s proposing a $37 billion boost to its proposed budget.

She and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, want to amend the Department of Defense spending plan for next year with money for new ships and more Navy and Marine Corps planes. They want to add $7.4 billion to the $773 billion Pentagon budget to compensate for rising inflation, including $1.4 billion to boost basic housing allowances, bonuses and commissary supports.

For the fleet, they propose an additional $1.2 billion to fund one more destroyer than the Pentagon proposed for fiscal year 2023, and $2.4 billion for an additional frigate, tanker and two expeditionary medical ships. None of these are types built at Newport News Shipbuilding.

They also propose adding $318 million to keep five of the new littoral combat ships the Navy wants to decommission and $58 million for two semi-submersible expeditionary transport dock ships also on the list for mothballing.

The amendment calls for $2.9 billion for eight more F/A-18 fighter jets, two more E-2D reconnaissance planes, five more C-130 cargo planes and two more V-22 Ospreys, as well as four additional Air Force electronic warfare planes.

Luria and Golden also want to add $1.6 billion for research and development work, $250 million for shipbuilding infrastructure, $1.7 billion to restore and maintain facilities and $550 million for security assistance for Ukraine.

Other major spending increases would go for air and missile defense, munitions plants and military nuclear programs.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Reuters

North Korea says U.S. is setting up Asian NATO; vows stronger defence

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - North Korea has accused the United States of setting up a military alliance like NATO in Asia, saying the unwavering U.S. aim to oust North Korea's government compelled it to develop stronger defences. The North Korean criticism comes amid concern it could be preparing its...
MILITARY
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy