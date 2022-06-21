ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA mock draft roundup: Who could Celtics pick at No. 53?

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GT85p_0gHh6okS00

Brad Stevens says Celtics want to add more playmaking this offseason 01:30

BOSTON  -- For Boston basketball fans, the NBA Draft just kind of snuck up on everyone. The Celtics no longer rely on future first-round picks, and are instead enjoying the benefits of all those past first-round selections living up to their potential on the floor.

With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals -- a run that just ended a week ago -- the NBA Draft has been pretty much an afterthought in Boston. Add in Brad Stevens trading away the team's first-round selections in each of the last two years, and there really isn't much to get hyped about.

Stevens dealt away Boston's first-round pick in the 2021 draft to bring back Al Horford (and get Kemba Walker's deal off the books), and he parted ways with the team's 2022 first-round selection in the Derrick White trade with the Spurs at the trade deadline. So what do the Celtics have to work with on draft night?

Just one pick: No. 53 overall in the second round. That isn't going to get anyone too excited to block off their Thursday night.

And with a solid core in place with Tatum, Brown, Robert Williams, and Marcus Smart, the Celtics don't really need any more young players on the roster. Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are still evolving in their reserve roles, while Aaron Nesmith continues to try to carve out one of his own. Boston will be looking to add some strong shooting and playmaking off the bench this offseason after the team fell just two wins short of a title. A rookie -- especially a second-round pick -- doesn't usually fit that bill on any team.

If Stevens even makes a pick on Thursday night, he'll likely look to add a project pick at No. 53. Here are a handful of players that the mock drafters see as potential fits for the Celtics with their lone selection in the 2022 NBA Draft:

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated : Tyrese Martin, G/F, UConn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uT1kN_0gHh6okS00
Tyrese Martin of the Connecticut Huskies Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

The 6-foot-6 Martin spent his last two years at UConn after starting his collegiate career at URI. He averaged a career-best 13.6 points off 45 percent shooting to go with 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior for the Huskies.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic : Jared Rhoden, G, Seton Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tGbD_0gHh6okS00
Jared Rhoden of the Seton Hall Pirates. Porter Binks / Getty Images

Rhoden, who is also 6-foot-6, played four year at Seton Hall and averaged 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over his collegiate career. He averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior, knocking down 39 percent of his shots from the floor.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN : Gabriele Procida, G, Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2eHU_0gHh6okS00
Gabriele Procida of Fortitudo Kigili Bologna. Roberto Finizio / Getty Images

The 20-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds for Fortitudo Bologna in Italy last season, shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range.

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports : Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova

Collin Gillespie of the Villanova Wildcats Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Gillespie was a floor general for Jay Wright at Villanova for five years, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility that players were granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 15.6 points and 3.1 assists in 2022, and was named the Big East Player of the Year and won the Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard in college basketball.

Bryan Kalbrosky, USA Today : Ron Harper Jr., Wing, Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpnR9_0gHh6okS00
Ron Harper Jr. of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rich Schultz / Getty Images

Harper Jr. played four years at Rutgers and started 109 of his 121 games over his collegiate career. He shot 44 percent overall and 40 percent from three-point range for the Scarlett Knights, averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. He scored 15.8 points per game and earned second-team All-Big 10 honors a senior in 2022.

He is the son of Ron Harper, who won five NBA titles (three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the L.A. Lakers) during his pro career.

NBADraft.net : Michael Foster, PF, G League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StEgl_0gHh6okS00
Michael Foster Jr. of the G League Ignite Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images

Foster was a 2021 McDonald's All-American and a five-star recruit out of prep school in Arizona, and was originally set to go to Arizona State. But he backed out and instead joined the G League, where he played for the Ignite. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks over 30.5 minutes per game for the Ignite.

Foster is only 19 and appears to have loads of raw talent, but will need some time to season at lower levels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
College Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Report: Bergeron returning to B's for another year

BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The Bruins captain will be back for a 19th season in Boston.Bergeron, who will turn 37 in July, has decided to return to the Bruins on a one-year deal, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.Bergeron had been considering retirement since the Bruins fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs, but isn't quite ready to hang up his skates.Bergeron played in 73 regular season games for the Bruins in 2021-22, scoring 25 goals while dishing out 40 assists. His 65 points were good for third on the team behind only Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. He led the NHL with 991 faceoff wins and a winning percentage of .619  Bergeron won his fifth Selke Award this offseason, setting a new NHL record for the award. He also tallied three goals and four assists in four playoff games for the Bruins last season.No. 37 was already destined for the TD Garden rafters, but Bergeron didn't want the 2021-22 season to be the final chapter of his Bruins or NHL career. 
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
Yardbarker

Hawks' John Collins reportedly "done with Atlanta"

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins was the subject of trade rumors ahead of this year's NBA draft. The draft has come and gone, and Collins is still a Hawk. However, Atlanta still views him as a trade chip they can use to build their team for 2022-23 and possibly beyond.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Boston

Celtics pick JD Davison has thrown down some insane dunks

BOSTON -- Nobody knows what JD Davison's NBA career will look like. But his athleticism is certainly not in question.Expectations will be reasonable for the 19-year-old guard, who was selected with the 53rd overall pick by the Celtics in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-3 Davison started just six games last year for Alabama, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his 25.8 minutes per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from 3-point range.While there obviously aren't any numbers that jump off the page ... the young man's athleticism is undeniable....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy