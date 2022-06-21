ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Popeyes brings back popular Cajun rice for a limited time. Here's how to get it

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A beloved menu item is making a comeback on Popeyes' menu.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday it will once again offer Cajun rice for a limited time to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

On June 12, 1972, Alvin C. Copeland Sr., opened a restaurant called Chicken on the Run in New Orleans, serving traditional Southern-fried chicken, according to the Popeyes website . The restaurant struggled, prompting Copeland to rename it Popeyes after Popeye Doyle, Gene Hackman's character from the 1971 movie "The French Connection."

On the day of its anniversary, Popeyes offered a special two-piece chicken deal for 59 cents , matching the original price offered when Popeyes first opened 50 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SACE6_0gHh6aOI00
A sign for fast food chain Popeyes. Storyful

How to get Popeyes' Cajun rice

Popeyes said Cajun rice would be available for a limited time. Customers can order it at restaurants, and via delivery through the Popeyes app or website.

Last year, Popeyes confirmed in a reply on Twitter that it had removed both Cajun rice and green beans from its permanent menu, but did not explain why they were pulled.

"We apologize that our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu," the chain said in response to one Twitter user upset the side dish was removed.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Popeyes brings back popular Cajun rice for a limited time. Here's how to get it

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

