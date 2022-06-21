ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Chewy sale lets you save up to 50% on must-have pet products this week only

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
The dog days of summer are nearly here and Chewy is celebrating with tons of pet-approved deals on best-selling dog and cat products. If you’re looking to keep your furry friends happy and healthy, this is a sale you don’t want to miss.

Through Friday, June 24 , you can shop Chewy’s four-day Blue Box sale to save as much as 50% on select toys and treats . Better still, shoppers can score a $25 e-gift card with any $75 purchase . With some items, you can even save an additional 30% by applying the promo code BB30 at checkout.

For the kitties, consider the Frisco colorful spring cat toy , down from $4.78 to just $2.39 at checkout. The cult-favorite pet product package comes with 10 colorful springs that are sure to provide hours of fun for your cat. According to the brand, the toy is designed to stimulate your cat’s instincts to hunt, helping provide both mental stimulation and physical exercise.

For dogs or cats, the EliteField two-door soft-sided dog and cat playpen is one item we named among the best products at Chewy that are actually worth it . Perfect for letting your pup relax, the lightweight 48-by-32-inch pen features a removable mesh top and a water-resistant and washable floor. You can pick up the playpen with an included carrying case for just $74.99 today—$35 off the $109.99 list price.

Shop bark-worthy deals on pet essentials this week only at Chewy. Elite Field / Chewy

There’s also the uber-convenient Cat Mate C500 digital 5 meal automatic dog and cat feeder that can ensure your pet is kept fed while you’re away for the day (or longer). We think it’s something every cat owner needs , and it’s on sale now, down from $106.82 to $59.99. The automatic feeder features a digital timer and a tamper-proof lid so you can easily manage your pet’s food schedule. The best part? Wash the lid and bowl in the dishwasher once emptied.

There’s so much to choose from right now at Chewy, including treats, toys, tech and more for all types of animals. If you have a pet or two (or more) in your home, stock up and save big with these wag-worthy deals.

Shop the Chewy Blue Box sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: This Chewy sale lets you save up to 50% on must-have pet products this week only

