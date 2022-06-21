Moose On The Loose race results/registration
PARK CITY, Utah — Saturday was the second of three races in the summer series of the Moose on the Loose children’s trail running races.
2022 EVENTS:
- Round Valley: Saturday, May 7
- Lower Utah Olympic Park: Saturday, June 18
- Trailside Area: Saturday, July 16
These family-friendly races are far from results-oriented, focusing more so on the ‘journey’ philosophy. However, for those athletes who may be motivated in that ilk, podium placements are awarded.
MAY 7 RESULTS:
MINIS (3-5 yrs.):
GIRLS:
- Ruby Campbell
- Carter Foster
- Marjorie Noelck
BOYS:
- Declan Brady
- Kai Wells
- Ozzy Opalek
JUNIORS (6-9 yrs.):
GIRLS:
- Holland Fike
- Michaela Provan
- Harper Janssen
BOYS:
- Caleb Collins Grineski
- Gus Mann
- Benjamin Paunovich
MIGHTYS (10-13 yrs.):
GIRLS:
- Izzy Vogel
- Quinn Richter
- Camille Garrett
BOYS:
- Mason Kautz
- Cameron Janssen
- JB Cromley
JUNE 18 RESULTS:
MINIS (3-5 yrs.):
GIRLS:
- Anika Kuziemenko-Wolters
- Hazelle Ramirez
- Isabella Pelster
BOYS:
- Nicholas Chapman
- Parker Jessop
- Gator Phillips
JUNIORS (6-9 yrs.):
GIRLS:
- Lilly Phillips
- Alison Yarbrough
- Nichole Manelli
BOYS:
- Gus Mann
- Karsten Tyler
- Brenden Young
MIGHTYS (10-13 yrs.):
GIRLS:
- Quinn Richter
- Holland Fike
- Elise Cronley
BOYS:
- Mathew Coop
- Tommy Mann
- Macsen Van Pelt
There are plenty of spots available for the July race for which you can register here.
Participants have gone on to represent Park City on podiums around the nation in all manner of summer and winter sports.
