ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Moose On The Loose race results/registration

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUTLr_0gHh6Ozg00

PARK CITY, Utah — Saturday was the second of three races in the summer series of the Moose on the Loose children’s trail running races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czFUY_0gHh6Ozg00
From MOTL Webpage

2022 EVENTS:

  1. Round Valley: Saturday, May 7
  2. Lower Utah Olympic Park: Saturday, June 18
  3. Trailside Area: Saturday, July 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APnwn_0gHh6Ozg00

These family-friendly races are far from results-oriented, focusing more so on the ‘journey’ philosophy. However, for those athletes who may be motivated in that ilk, podium placements are awarded.

MAY 7 RESULTS:

MINIS (3-5 yrs.):

GIRLS:

  1. Ruby Campbell
  2. Carter Foster
  3. Marjorie Noelck

BOYS:

  1. Declan Brady
  2. Kai Wells
  3. Ozzy Opalek

JUNIORS (6-9 yrs.):

GIRLS:

  1. Holland Fike
  2. Michaela Provan
  3. Harper Janssen

BOYS:

  1. Caleb Collins Grineski
  2. Gus Mann
  3. Benjamin Paunovich

MIGHTYS (10-13 yrs.):

GIRLS:

  1. Izzy Vogel
  2. Quinn Richter
  3. Camille Garrett

BOYS:

  1. Mason Kautz
  2. Cameron Janssen
  3. JB Cromley

JUNE 18 RESULTS:

MINIS (3-5 yrs.):

GIRLS:

  1. Anika Kuziemenko-Wolters
  2. Hazelle Ramirez
  3. Isabella Pelster

BOYS:

  1. Nicholas Chapman
  2. Parker Jessop
  3. Gator Phillips

JUNIORS (6-9 yrs.):

GIRLS:

  1. Lilly Phillips
  2. Alison Yarbrough
  3. Nichole Manelli

BOYS:

  1. Gus Mann
  2. Karsten Tyler
  3. Brenden Young

MIGHTYS (10-13 yrs.):

GIRLS:

  1. Quinn Richter
  2. Holland Fike
  3. Elise Cronley

BOYS:

  1. Mathew Coop
  2. Tommy Mann
  3. Macsen Van Pelt

There are plenty of spots available for the July race for which you can register here.

Participants have gone on to represent Park City on podiums around the nation in all manner of summer and winter sports.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Park City, UT
Sports
Park City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
TownLift

Snapped: Junuary pow

PARK CITY, Utah — The Wasatch Back and Big Cottonwood Canyon got snow on Monday. Highlights:   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Deer Valley Resort […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Throwback Thursday: Murder at the saloon

PARK CITY, Utah. — On the evening of Monday, August 6, 1887, a squabble had ensued at the old Cupit & Brennan’s saloon. Once the altercation was taken outside, it […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Utah Olympic Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy