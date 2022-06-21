Moose On The Loose race results/registration

PARK CITY, Utah — Saturday was the second of three races in the summer series of the Moose on the Loose children’s trail running races.

2022 EVENTS:

Round Valley: Saturday, May 7 Lower Utah Olympic Park: Saturday, June 18 Trailside Area: Saturday, July 16

These family-friendly races are far from results-oriented, focusing more so on the ‘journey’ philosophy. However, for those athletes who may be motivated in that ilk, podium placements are awarded.

MAY 7 RESULTS:

MINIS (3-5 yrs.):

GIRLS:

Ruby Campbell Carter Foster Marjorie Noelck

BOYS:

Declan Brady Kai Wells Ozzy Opalek

JUNIORS (6-9 yrs.):

GIRLS:

Holland Fike Michaela Provan Harper Janssen

BOYS:

Caleb Collins Grineski Gus Mann Benjamin Paunovich

MIGHTYS (10-13 yrs.):

GIRLS:

Izzy Vogel Quinn Richter Camille Garrett

BOYS:

Mason Kautz Cameron Janssen JB Cromley

JUNE 18 RESULTS:

MINIS (3-5 yrs.):

GIRLS:

Anika Kuziemenko-Wolters Hazelle Ramirez Isabella Pelster

BOYS:

Nicholas Chapman Parker Jessop Gator Phillips

JUNIORS (6-9 yrs.):

GIRLS:

Lilly Phillips Alison Yarbrough Nichole Manelli

BOYS:

Gus Mann Karsten Tyler Brenden Young

MIGHTYS (10-13 yrs.):

GIRLS:

Quinn Richter Holland Fike Elise Cronley

BOYS:

Mathew Coop Tommy Mann Macsen Van Pelt

There are plenty of spots available for the July race for which you can register here.

Participants have gone on to represent Park City on podiums around the nation in all manner of summer and winter sports.

