Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on a 2 day bike packing trip starting in Greenfield, MA. We will head northwest into southern VT, exploring dirt and gravel roads, doubletrack trails and other paths less traveled. As with all adventures, we can expect both pleasant surprises as well as challenges such as unknown road surfaces (i.e. Mud, chunky gravel, etc.) and hike-a-bike sections. If you are willing to accept the challenges as well as the rewards, come join us on this adventure in Southern VT. This trip will be very strenuous due to the extremely hilly/mountainous off the beaten path route. Experience in riding on narrow rooty, rocky surfaces is a must. Both days are approximately 40 miles and ~5500ft in elevation gain. You will need to carry all of your own gear for meals and camping on your bike. Do not underestimate the added difficulty of traveling this distance and elevation on unpaved surfaces with a fully loaded bike.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO