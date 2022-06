Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Come join our new member hiking series and start discovering the great outdoors! These hikes are aimed towards new hikers whether AMC members or not. Hikes will be no longer than 4 miles and in fairly easy terrain. Hiking boots/ sneakers are acceptable footwear, but no flip flops or sandals. During the hikes you will learn about the AMC and what hiking gear you will need to pursue moderate to difficult terrain. Gain knowledge from you experienced hike leaders. Rain or inclement weather will cancel. Please bring water to stay hydrated. Email leader to register.

EASTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO