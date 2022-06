A busy North Bend Farmers Market returned for its second week of the season – and first of the summer – at Si View Park on Thursday, June 23. The market, featuring an array of local vendors, farmers and live music runs, sells a mix of fresh produce, berries, honey, flowers, baked goods and specialty items. It also sells prepared foods and a variety of hand-crafted items from jewelry and art prints to soy candles.

NORTH BEND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO