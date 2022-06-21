ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Long wait over as US vaccinates youngest against Covid

By Joseph Prezioso
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Loeg3_0gHh4MIe00
A three year old receives his Covid-19 vaccination, with Moderna, at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21, 2022 /AFP

US hospitals and clinics began vaccinating the nation's youngest children against Covid-19 on Tuesday, a milestone that was welcomed by parents eager to protect kids against the worst impacts of the virus.

Rollout of millions of shots was underway across the country, 18 months after the elderly became the first group eligible for immunization.

Children aged from six months through four years aren't at as great a risk as adults.

But the sheer level of infections has seen more than 45,000 hospitalizations and nearly 500 deaths in the 0-4 group in America since the start of the pandemic -- outcomes that vaccination could have prevented in most cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRsMR_0gHh4MIe00
A medical workers draws the new Moderna Covid-19 Child Vaccine from a vial at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, Massachusetts /AFP

"We're super thrilled," said Amisha Vakil, mother of two vaccinated three-year-old boys, who wore matching Spiderman tee shirts as they got their Moderna shots at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

One of the twins had three open heart surgeries within his first five months.

He's super high risk so you know, we've been living in a little bubble," said Vakil.  "Now he has little armor that helps a lot."

Many children being brought in Tuesday were born after the pandemic started and had only known a life of restrictions.

Anna Farrow, who came to the same hospital with her husband Luke, said she saw a new start for their son George, aged three, and Hope, aged 10 months.

"This is sort of the beginning of a regular childhood. And we're very excited about that," she said.

On the other side of the country in Needham, Massachusetts, Ellen Dietrick, an administrator at Temple Beth Shalom was preparing to welcome 300 children on the first day.

Daniel Grieneisen, the father of a three-year-old girl who got the vaccine, said: "It means that we are now just a couple weeks from being able to take her indoors places, and kind of get back to living our lives, it's pretty exciting."

Last week, a panel of experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration reviewed data from clinical trials involving thousands of children that were conducted by Pfizer and Moderna, and deemed both of the vaccines to be safe and effective.

However, a survey carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation in May found only one-in-five parents of children under five were eager to get them vaccinated right away. A slightly higher proportion, 38 percent, said they would wait and see how well the vaccine worked for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaFZ1_0gHh4MIe00
A survey carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation in May found only one-in-five parents of children under five were eager to get them vaccinated right away /AFP

In a sign of the ongoing politicization surrounding vaccines in America, Florida governor and possible Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis refused to place an order with the federal government for vaccines for the youngest children, leaving private practices and parents to fend for themselves.

"These are the people who have zero risk of getting anything," he said at a press conference last week.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Abortion decision backs US companies into a tight space

Several large US companies have pledged to provide health coverage for out-of-state abortions, with a few also slamming the Supreme Court decision nullifying federal abortion rights. "Today's Scotus (Supreme Court of the United States) ruling puts women's health in jeopardy, denies them their human rights, and threatens to dismantle the progress we've made toward gender equality in the workplace since Roe," said Yelp Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Needham, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Needham, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Florida, MA
Needham, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
AFP

For teen Texas couple, abortion means overnight drive to New Mexico

A few months after they began dating, 17-year-old "M" discovered she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were pregnant. The couple, who live in San Antonio and requested anonymity because of the political controversy surrounding the procedure, began dating just a month before Texas adopted one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Check out the world's ugliest dog, Mr Happy Face

With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world's homeliest pooch. She said Mr. Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
AFP

'Deepest shipwreck': US WWII ship found off Philippines

A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II has been found nearly 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world's deepest shipwreck ever located, an American exploration team said. In the latest search, the team also looked for the USS Gambier Bay at more than 7,000 metres below sea level, but was unable to locate it. 
MILITARY
AFP

Abortion ban: one more obstacle faced by US servicewomen

Abortion bans enacted across America will be especially painful for women in the US military, one more hurdle they have to face in a man's world where sexual assault and unwanted pregnancies occur more often than in the rest of society. However, Austin stopped short of announcing any new measures to help the more than 230,000 women serving in the US military, including at large military bases in conservative states such as Texas or Kentucky, which either already have or will soon enact sweeping abortion bans.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Spiderman
AFP

Abortion access threatened in half of US states

The US Supreme Court's overturning of America's constitutional right to abortion gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure, with nearly half expected to do so in some form. In some states, such as South Dakota, the bans were due to go into effect the day of the Supreme Court's ruling. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy