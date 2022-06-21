ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Of Eden - In Development at Netflix - Starring Florence Pugh

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is developing a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden, with Zoe Kazan writing and exec producing and Florence Pugh attached to star and co-produce. Sources told Deadline that...

The Girl in the Mirror - Date Announcement Teaser Promo

After surviving a bus crash that kills most of her classmates, Alma awakes with no memories of the incident or her past. Her parents seem like strangers and her home is a place filled with secrets and mystery. She gets the growing suspicion that everyone around her is lying, trying to turn her into someone else. Trapped in a world that doesn't feel her own, she must unravel the events that led to the accident before her true identity vanishes forever.
Laid - Comedy In Development At Peacock

Peacock is developing Laid, a comedy based on the Australian series of the same name, from Young Rock and Fresh Off The Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, Son of Zorn showrunner Sally Bradford McKenna, Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist) and Universal TV, where Khan and Davis Entertainment are under deals. Written by...
Church Girls - Comedy Starring Megan Stalter In Development At HBO Max

Megan Stalter, one of the breakout stars of HBO Max’s Hacks, is fronting a new comedy in development by HBO Max and A24. The streaming platform and A24 are developing a pilot for Church Girls, a comedy created, executive produced by and starring Stalter, inspired by her true-life experiences. The half-hour comedy follows Beth Parker, played by Stalter, a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality, and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio.
Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
Palm Springs International ShortFest Announces 2022 Winners: Complete List

Click here to read the full article. The Palm Springs International ShortFest took place in California this weekend, honoring the best work in narrative, documentary, live action, and animated short films. $25,000 in cash prizes were given out to various winners, who were narrowed down from over 300 official selections. The top prize went to Sander Joon’s Estonian short film “Sierra,” a surreal animated film about a boy who turns himself into a tire in order to help his father win a race. The festival’s Oscar-qualifying status means that winners in the Best Live Action Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Animated...
Disquiet - Drama Thriller In Development At AMC

Shoshannah Stern is developing Disquiet, a drama thriller series about a Certified Deaf Interpreter, for AMC. The series follows Cassie Edwards, a Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI), who is called back home to assist in a case involving the mysterious death of the former head of the school for the Deaf she herself attended. A former student of the school is the only witness and Cassie may be the only one who is able to understand him, leading her deeper into the case and forcing her to confront her own past.
Maggie - First Look

Dating is hard enough - it's even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie's gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 24th June 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. American Horror Story - Episode 11.1 - Something's Coming. American Horror Story - Episode 11.2 - Smoke Signals. American Horror Story - Episode 11.3...
The Control Room - First Look Promo

The Control Room tells the story of Gabe (Iain De Caestecker), an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a distressed woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences...
