VIDEO: Police searching for suspect connected to several car thefts around Richmond, Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect who has been connected to numerous car thefts across Henrico County and Richmond.

On Thursday, June 16, Henrico Police received a call from a citizen reporting her vehicle had been stolen overnight. The car had been parked in a driveway in the 11700 block of Park Forest Court and was unlocked.

The victim told police that her ATM card was also stolen, and investigators were able to track the card to a gas station it was last used at.

(Photo Courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

Video surveillance shows one of the possible suspects tied to numerous auto thefts across Henrico and Richmond enter the gas station and then abruptly leave.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248.

