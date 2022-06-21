ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Loyola renames dorm for first Black graduate: Norman C. Francis

 5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Loyola will rename it's largest residence hall, Carrollton Hall, in hour of the university's first Black graduate, Dr. Norman C. Francis. Francis, a well-known Civil Rights leader and President Emeritus of Xavier University of Louisiana, graduated form Loyola's law school in 1955. “Norman Francis embodies...

University renames newest dorm for 1st Black grad and wife

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Jesuit university in New Orleans has renamed its newest residence hall after its first Black graduate, his late wife, and their family. Norman C. Francis graduated from the law school at Loyola University of New Orleans in 1955 and was president of the nation’s only Black and Catholic university — Xavier University of New Orleans — from 1968 until 2015.
