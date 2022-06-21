Loyola renames dorm for first Black graduate: Norman C. Francis

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO