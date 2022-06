WASHINGTON — The DMV has experienced a string of teen victims of gun violence recently, and data reveals the alarming trend is only getting worse. A February 2021 report from the Center for Disease Control found firearms were the leading cause of death for American children, teens and young adults. The CDC says an average of nine children and teens were killed by gun violence daily in 2019, which is the last year with a published study on the issue by the CDC. That means almost one-in-ten gun deaths in the U.S. that year were kids, the second-highest number in two decades.

