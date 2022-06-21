ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski Is Officially Retired for the Second Time From the NFL…for Now

Months after watching his Tampa Bay buddy Tom Brady announce his retirement from the NFL before magically deciding to return to the league once a coaching change was underway atop the masthead of the Buccaneers, longtime Patriot and short-time Buc Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from pro football....

