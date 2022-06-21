Neighbors come face-to-face with bear in one metro Atlanta neighborhood
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents are looking for answers after bears were spotted in their Gwinnett and Cobb county neighborhoods.
A Marietta resident said he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him when he recorded a video.
The neighbor then realized the bear was headed towards his house.
Channel 2′s Michele Newell talked with the Georgia Department of Resources about why bear sightings are becoming more common around metro Atlanta, at 5 p.m. on Channel 2.
