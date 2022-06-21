ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors come face-to-face with bear in one metro Atlanta neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xefcu_0gHh22nn00
Two neighborhoods are looking for answers after bears were spotted in their Gwinnett and Cobb county neighborhoods. (rpbirdman/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents are looking for answers after bears were spotted in their Gwinnett and Cobb county neighborhoods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Marietta resident said he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him when he recorded a video.

The neighbor then realized the bear was headed towards his house.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2′s Michele Newell talked with the Georgia Department of Resources about why bear sightings are becoming more common around metro Atlanta, at 5 p.m. on Channel 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Moderate person
4d ago

technically that is their home, we just built on it. This may start happening more often as construction continues in certain areas

Reply
10
KC Matricyde
4d ago

the answer is humans are taking over their habitats so they come to where we are. stop building and use what we already have.

Reply
8
Related
The Intercept

Atlanta’s Gang Indictment Takes On an Institution

Jeffery Lamar Williams — the celebrated Atlanta trap recording artist better known as Young Thug — walked into Fulton County Jail in May to a standing ovation. The arrest was an event. The jail, on Rice Street, shut down the intake of other arrestees to process him in. Atlanta’s city-contracted wrecker service diverted all its trucks to haul his many cars out of the rented property in Buckhead where police found him May 9. The entire city paused to take inventory on the massive gang arrest, with 27 other people — including a second superstar rapper, Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Sister tries to save man who disappeared while swimming in Georgia river, officials say

Update: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said fire and rescue officials were “able to recover” the swimmer around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The original story is below:. Crews are searching for a swimmer who disappeared in a Georgia river, officials said. The 27-year-old was swimming across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Bears#Georgia#Tv News#Wsb Tv#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Home for young adults gets studio makeover from United Way of Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA — The United Way of Greater Atlanta hosted a week of projects at several non-profits this week as part of its service week to help the community they serve. For the organizations Unite for Service week, 21 volunteers spent time finishing two beautification projects at the Covenant House, a local non-profit in Northwest Atlanta, that will impact teens and young adults.
ATLANTA, GA
WLWT 5

Woman who recently lost dog drives from Georgia to Ohio to adopt German Shepherd

MARIETTA, Ohio — A woman from Georgia who recently lost her German Shepherd fell in love with a dog she saw online who was located at a shelter all the way in Ohio. Kristi Elkins saw Delgado's pictures from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and said she knew in her heart she needed to adopt him. She embarked on a road trip from Atlanta, Georgia, to the shelter in Marietta, Ohio, to pick up Delgado.
MARIETTA, OH
nomadlawyer.org

Alpharetta: Top 7 Places to Visit in Alpharetta, Georgia

Two MARTA buses run through Alpharetta to get you downtown. Windward Park and Ride - Three MARTA buses operate between the North Springs MARTA Station and the end of red rail line. Mansell Road Park and Rider: Two MARTA buses pick commuters up at the lot, bus 85 and 140. They travel to and fro the North Springs MARTA Station on red rail.
ALPHARETTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Remembering young Covington mom as family grows, looks ahead

It was her beauty that first caught his eye. Hannah Eller and Stephen Vincent were just kids when they first met. His best friend was her cousin and every chance he got, Vincent would go over and hang out with his friend in the hopes of getting to see the pretty young lady. Soon “sparks flew,” he said. They fell in love and in September 2018, the two became Mr. and Mrs. Vincent.
COVINGTON, GA
thetoptours.com

9 Most Popular Things To Do In Atlanta (2022)

Exploring Atlanta on your next Georgia holiday? Well, then there’s no better idea than doing it right away. Atlanta, the largest Georgian city, is also one of the most popular urban travel destinations in the Southeast USA. The city of Atlanta is neck filled with art, culture, nature, and history and has some funky nicknames like “City in a Forest,” A visit here opens up multiple opportunities, all with respect to living some of the best Southeast experiences. Anyone who is looking for a classic American experience must-visit Atlanta at least once in their lifetime.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County neighborhood residents frustrated over rental home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta-based start up is stirring up quite a bit of trouble for residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood, who say their former neighbor’s home is now being used as an illegal rooming house. Residents who live next door to one of hundreds of Padsplit rentals around the metro area told Fox 5 it’s been a nightmare experience.
AccessAtlanta

Five stories of the residents of Oakland Cemetery you might not have heard

Oakland Cemetery holds the distinction of being the oldest public park in Atlanta. Visitors celebrate weddings and learn in its outdoor classroom area, and they also go to visit the gravesites of some of the most prominent contributors to the city’s history. Some of those resting occupants made a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy