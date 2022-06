Click here to read the full article. The Palm Springs International ShortFest took place in California this weekend, honoring the best work in narrative, documentary, live action, and animated short films. $25,000 in cash prizes were given out to various winners, who were narrowed down from over 300 official selections. The top prize went to Sander Joon’s Estonian short film “Sierra,” a surreal animated film about a boy who turns himself into a tire in order to help his father win a race. The festival’s Oscar-qualifying status means that winners in the Best Live Action Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Animated...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO