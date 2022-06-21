Day-long sewer construction in 200 block of Columbia Street starts Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y.—There has been plenty of confusion regarding primary elections in New York, with new dates flying around as the state’s redistricting tug-of-war was settled. That has set the primaries for state legislature and other offices back months, but local and top-level state elections are being held June 28, and early voting has begun as of Saturday, June 18. Primary elections are being held for Governor and Lieutenant Governor on a state level for both major parties; locally, the only other primary being held during this period is for Fourth Ward Alderperson on Ithaca Common Council between incumbent Patrick Mehler and challenger Tiffany Kumar, a Democratic primary.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO