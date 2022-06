More than 100 people gathered in Circus Square Park in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S. Kentucky is one of 13 states that have so-called “trigger laws” in place, designed to immediately, or almost immediately, ban abortion if Roe was overturned.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO