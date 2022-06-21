ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

VSCO Is Back! Can Adobe Alum Make Them Great Again?

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The big news today is that VSCO is making a return. Not that they were gone, but we haven’t heard very much about them for a while now. When they first launched, VSCO felt like a community that would take on Instagram the same way EyeEm did. While the latter seemingly...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

3 Lights for Professional Photographers We Really Liked

If there is anything that I have fun reviewing, it’s lights! We’re always excited about the creative possibilities that lights give vs something like a lens. And what’s more, our entire reviews staff is trained on how to make the most of lights. If you’re in the market for some good strobes, take a look. There are lots of affordable lights for professional photographers on the market. But then again, there are also some that are just well worth the investment.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Here’s a Hack to Unlock Creativity: Do Something Boring.

For creatives, inspiration is often found in the most unlikely of places (like the shower) and at the worst of times (like when trying to fall asleep). But what if the commonality between all those cliche places is the fact that they are boring? I was reading a novel (my favorite boredom buster) when I found one such source of unlikely inspiration and an idea to unlock creativity.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vsco#Adobe Creative Cloud#Android#Capture One
makeuseof.com

5 Ways iOS 16 Will Change Your iPhone’s Lock Screen

Nobody knew their Lock Screen needed an upgrade until Apple revealed some fantastic upcoming changes at WWDC 2022. iOS 16 is going to be released in fall 2022, and with it come a bunch of cool features you can use to personalize your Lock Screen. Here’s an overview of all...
CELL PHONES
The Phoblographer

My Problem with Apple Photos as a Photographer

A while back, Apple gave us a really cool feature in the Photos app: reading text in the images. Combined with the ability to detect faces, locations, etc., this is immensely useful. You can search for things like photos of your favorite slice of pizza with relative ease. But I, like many photographers, send images to my iPhone from my Mac or other devices. And for some odd reason, Apple neglects to give us the option to search for one of the most important things. What am I talking about?
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

How the Pomodoro Technique Helps Make Better Street Photography

People often cite creativity as the number one skill required to make compelling photographs. I agree that what you see in your mind’s eye leads to making the best photographs. However, in the world of street photography, our ability to see what’s in front of us is integral to the strength of our images. That means we must learn to be as observant as possible, ensuring we don’t miss the shot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
iPad
The Phoblographer

How Photography Can Evolve in New Powerful and Therapeutic Ways

Since the 1800s, photography has been one of the most popular methods of documenting all that happens in our world. Cameras evolved since Joseph Nicéphore Niépc invented the first system, and the way we create images has evolved too. In the last two decades, videography has begun to surpass the still frame, with many photographers making the switch. That doesn’t mean photography is dead or anywhere near close to dying, but there’s a fresh way it can evolve.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

How Photographer Michelle Watt Makes Photos You’ll Love to Explore

“I think my conceptual frameworks usually come from something very personal, like working out past traumas,” says photographer Michelle Watt to the Phoblographer about how she gets her ideas. “…I’m constantly curious about how people use visuals to express what they express.” Staring into Michelle’s work is synonymous to staring into the soul of a complex human being. It has layers, skin, and its own wardrobe on top of it. And in that way, Michelle’s work is captivating and endlessly fascinating.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Best Camera Bags for Hiking Your Back Will Love

For a lot of us, it’s about to be summer. That means you’re getting ready to go out and head on vacation or a special trek. So just for you, we’re rounding up the best camera bags for hiking. Spending a few nights in the woods? Walking across Scotland in some crazy winds? We’ve got camera bags to deal with all that and a lot more. You’re bound to find the best camera bag in this roundup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Phoblographer

The Father’s Day Tamron Sale Starts Now!

Want to pick one one of these lenses for yourself? Well, if not, then one of the best ways to support your Father’s hobby is to get him something that lasts. Tamron lenses provide a lot of staying power with their weather resistance. And better yet, they’re small, lightweight, and have pretty unique image quality! Even if you’re not going to buy these lenses for Father’s Day, grab one for yourself and take advantage of the sale. Now is the perfect time to do it: right before the summer.
SHOPPING
The Phoblographer

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Outdoor Photographers

There are lots of great things you can get Dad this year. But if he loves to head into the great outdoors often, then we’ve got just the thing. We’re rounding up the best Father’s Day gifts for outdoor photographers in this special roundup. Best of all, we’ve tested all these products; and there are situations where they’re totally father approved. Take a look!
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

This Is the Revolutionary Spiderman of Tripods: Benro Tablepod Flex Review

Flexible tripod legs wrap around objects to hold a camera secure, but traditional legs tend to be easier to use on tabletops. The Benro Tablepod Flex is both. The tabletop tripod’s legs are hollow tubes that store a second set of flexible legs. By swapping the different legs, or using both legs together, the Benro Tablepod Flex offers additional possibilities with six legs instead of three. That makes a tripod that can cling to a number of different objects almost as well as Spiderman.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

A New Pinhole Camera Is Bringing Unheard of Innovations

“The camera is about the size of an Olympus XA,” says James Guerin in an email to The Phoblographer. There isn’t usually a whole lot of uniqueness when it comes to pinhole cameras, but James has made something very special. His new camera shoots a pinhole photo on the front layer of the emulsion as well as a photo on the back. This means that you get both a standard photo and a redscale photo. We wanted to know more, and so James spilled the beans.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

There’s a Closeout Sale on the Original Fujifilm 23mm F1.4 R

I’m fortunate enough to have reviewed both the original Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R and the new Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM. Believe it or not, I still own both of them. The original lens has a character and small size that’s bound to enchant your heart. The newer one is longer, thinner, and surely more of a workhorse. And it has faster autofocus and top-class weather resistance. But, keep in mind that the original lens has a beautiful character and softness to it, and the images it produces feel a whole lot less clinical and manicured than the new 23mm lens. I discuss these findings more in this short comparison. Right now, Amazon has a sale on a bunch of renewed Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R originals. And you can also grab them at Adorama.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Opinion: If You Love Cameras, There’s Nothing Wrong with GAS

“But new gear isn’t going to make you a better photographer,” is something I’ve heard in a few different ways. In some ways, it’s got merit. But in other ways, it discounts what good lighting, light modifiers, computers, and lenses can do for your photography. Indeed, having GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) isn’t a bad thing. These days, you don’t need to be rich to get into cameras and photography. You can do it with your phone. And you can fall in love with the beauty of vintage cameras.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

I Modified One of My Favorite Camera Bags and Made It Better

We’ve objectively tested the most cameras bags for photographers of any publication or outlet currently available. Most folks in the photo industry will agree. What’s also undesputable is just how good many modern messenger bags are. But for what it’s worth, backpacks aren’t given the same level of attention. Don’t get me wrong, modern backpacks are excellent, but they’re not near the level of perfection messenger bags are. With that said, I decided to modify one of my favorite camera bags: the Oliday Journeyman. This bag checks all the boxes: affordable, stylish, comfortable, and made in America. I previously wrote about why I bought it again after my original one broke. Now I’ve modified it to be even better.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

How to Get the Redscale Look In-Camera Without Post-Production

You’d be shocked at just how simple it is to get the redscale look everyone loves and craves. The redscale look derives from the organic look you can get from film. And so, I’m going to preface this piece by saying you should just shoot film. But you can also totally get the look digitally in-camera. Better yet, you don’t need to do post-production. In this short, useful photography tip, we’re going to teach you how to get the redscale look.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

An Innovative Printer! Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Review

To say the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 isn’t innovative is a sin. It’s doing some truly awesome things. But at the same time, we’re not sure who would care to use the new features. Still, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 is the latest iteration of Instax printers that connect to your phone. And, if anything, it’s a whole lot of fun.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy