ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Jury convicts Mt. Morris Township man in 2019 Flint murder case

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man will serve life in prison after being convicted in the shooting death of 25-year-old Larry Keandrae Jones in 2019. A Genesee County jury on Friday, June 17, returned a guilty verdict on all counts in the trial of Erick Thurman Scott,...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

State Police investigate assault with intent to murder

FAIRGROVE, Mich. (WNEM) - A minor is in custody and is facing several charges after threatening someone with a knife. State Police Caro troopers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Center Street in Fairgrove on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. Troopers were told that a 14-year-old was threatening...
FAIRGROVE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#Mt Morris Township#City Of Flint
deadlinedetroit.com

Child Protective Services called 'dozens of times' to Detroit home where boy, 3, found in freezer

Police have arrested a Detroit mother in connection with the discovery of her 3-year-old son's decomposing corpse in a freezer in her west-side basement. The body of the child, estimated to be about 3 years old, was discovered early Friday morning in the house on Monte Vista Street when a team of Detroit police officers from the 2nd Precinct and a representative of the state's Children's Protective Services program did a wellness check.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

St. Helen man arrested, facing charges for possession, drug charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police say an investigation by the Strike Team Investigative Narcotic Group lead to the arrest of a 60-year-old St. Helen man. The suspect is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime, possession with intent to deliver, and other felonies.
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

GoFundMe page set up for woman killed by ex-boyfriend

Relatives of the woman slain by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide that occurred last week in Gratiot County’s North Shade Township are raising money to help her family pay for funeral expenses. Reagan Torp, 23, of Portland, was killed during the early morning hours of June 14 by Christopher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam held for Pontiac murder case

A judge at 50th District Court on Wednesday sent a homicide case to Oakland County Circuit Court, ruling there probable cause against the defendant, Julius Darnell Standifer, Sr. Standifer, 52, is accused of fatally shooting Troy Duane Jones, 49, last Feb. 19. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found...
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist killed in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday after he hit a car turning in front of him, police said. Shortly after 3 p.m. June 24, the motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him, police said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
17K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy