The 4 best comforters we tested in 2022, for every type of sleeper

A set of soft sheets , a fluffy pillow , a supportive mattress , and a quality comforter are essential for a comfortable night's sleep. The right comforter for you will depend on your climate and whether you sleep hot or cold.

We tested down * and down-alternative * comforters and found options for a range of body temperatures and budgets and in different materials. In addition to testing the comforters, I consulted with experts in hospitality and bedding to find out what to look for. Learn more in the FAQs section , including how to quickly put on a duvet cover.

Note: All testing notes and price information refer to a full/queen size.

The best comforters in 2022

Best comforter overall: Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter, $323.10 from Brooklinen

The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is a soft, light, and comfortable choice that's airy and warm but remains breathable, so you can use it any time of the year.

Best comforter on a budget: Room Essentials Down-Alternative Comforter, $35 from Target

The sub-$50 Room Essentials Down-Alternative Comforter impresses with its substantial, cushioned construction and super soft outer shell, a clear step up from thin and flat competitors in the same price range.

Best down-alternative comforter: The Company Store Conscious Down-Alternative Comforter, $181 from the Company Store

The Company Store Conscious Down-Alternative Comforter is made from environmentally friendly materials like recycled bottles and Tencel lyocell, yet it feels nearly identical to a regular down comforter.

Best comforter for hot sleepers: Lands' End Essential Down Comforter, $164.46 from Lands End

If you tend to overheat at night, the Lands' End Essential Down Comforter, which has a lower fill power than average, offers temperature regulation that will keep you cozy and comfortable without sweating.

Best comforter overall

The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is a soft, light, and comfortable choice that's airy and warm but remains breathable, so you can use it any time of the year.

Material: Duck down filling with a cotton sateen * shell

Duck down filling with a cotton sateen * shell Sizes and dimensions: Twin/twin XL (90" x 64"), full/queen (90" x 90"), king/CA king (90" x 106")

Twin/twin XL (90" x 64"), full/queen (90" x 90"), king/CA king (90" x 106") Fill power *: 700

700 Corner loops *: Yes

Yes Return policy: 1 year

1 year Warranty: 1 year

1 year Care instructions: Spot clean with gentle soap and dry on air fluff, or hang it outside on a dry day.

Pros: Light and airy feel, smooth sateen shell, comes in three weights

Cons: Has a slight down smell, may be too warm for sleepers who run hot

The Brooklinen comforter gives the true wrapped-in-a-cloud feeling. It's light and compressible, and the down inside stays evenly distributed thanks to the baffle-box construction *. Out of all the contenders, Brooklinen's comforter felt the most luxurious and comfortable.

The outer shell is soft and stays quiet as you move in bed. And while the comforter may compress quickly depending on how you're sleeping on it, it re-fluffs easily if you give it a shake.

On the downside, it had the most noticeable down smell. I had to fluff it in the dryer a few times for the smell to subside.

Because of the high fill power, it may be too warm for some sleepers. One of my testers who normally sleeps with a thin silk blanket thought it was too warm and liked the Lands' End option better.

Overall, the Brooklinen comforter is still a versatile pick for many sleepers, especially if you don't want to bother with switching blankets every season. In case it's not the best fit for you, Brooklinen also has lightweight and ultra-warm options you can try.

Best comforter on a budget

The sub-$50 Room Essentials Down-Alternative Comforter impresses with its substantial, cushioned construction and super soft outer shell, a clear step up from thin and flat competitors in the same price range.

Material: Polyester filling with a cotton percale * shell

Polyester filling with a cotton percale * shell Sizes and dimensions: Twin/twin XL (94" x 68"), full/queen (94" x 90"), king (94" x 108")

Twin/twin XL (94" x 68"), full/queen (94" x 90"), king (94" x 108") Fill power: N/A for down-alternative products

N/A for down-alternative products Corner loops: Yes

Yes Return policy: 1 year

1 year Warranty: N/A

N/A Care instructions: Machine wash on cold and tumble dry on low.

Pros: Very soft shell, filling stays evenly distributed

Cons: Less airy and fluffy than down products, may not be warm enough for winter

The comforter from Target's budget-minded Room Essentials brand is made from polyester with a brushed percale cotton shell. Many down-alternative fill comforters with a similar construction tend to be thin and flat.

Still, this model surprised me with its moderate thickness and fluffiness, rivaling more expensive comforters. It's not as airy or compressive as down, but it's undoubtedly cushiony and comfortable.

The shell is exceptionally soft — the softest of all the products in this guide. While it's still best to use a duvet cover to preserve the longevity of a comforter, Target's is the only one I'd consider sleeping under without a cover because of how soft and cozy it feels.

Though it's marketed as a mid-weight, all-season comforter, I think it works best for warm or mild seasons. It provided comfortable, breathable insulation for spring nights in California, but I don't see it being warm enough for a winter's night in the Midwest.

We'll continue to monitor this model for long-term durability to see whether the quality matches the price.

Best down-alternative comforter

The Company Store Conscious Down Alternative Comforter is made from environmentally friendly materials like recycled bottles and Tencel lyocell, yet it feels nearly identical to a regular down comforter.



Material: Polyester and Tencel lyocell filling with a cotton-Tencel lyocell sateen shell

Polyester and Tencel lyocell filling with a cotton-Tencel lyocell sateen shell Sizes and dimensions: Twin (90" x 70"), full (90" x 84"), queen (96" x 90"), and king/CA king (96" x 108")

Twin (90" x 70"), full (90" x 84"), queen (96" x 90"), and king/CA king (96" x 108") Fill power: N/A for down-alternative products

N/A for down-alternative products Corner loops: Yes

Yes Return policy: 90 days

90 days Warranty: N/A

N/A Care instructions: Machine wash cold on gentle with a mild detergent. Tumble dry low.

Pros: Eco-friendly, more affordable than down comforter but has a similar feel

Cons: Shell is a little crinkly

The Company Store's comforter is thoughtfully constructed from a mix of traditional and environmentally conscious materials, resulting in a piece of bedding that's both comfortable and ethical.

The fill is made from polyester spun from recycled plastic bottles plus Tencel lyocell, a naturally breathable and cool material made from wood fibers. Meanwhile, the shell is half cotton, half Tencel lyocell that's been woven into a smooth, silky sateen weave.

The comforter has a box construction, which keeps the fill in place throughout the night. It's a good middle-of-the-road option that's neither too warm nor cool.

Overall, the comforter feels very similar to down: fluffy, soft, and compressible. The main difference I noticed is that the shell is a little stiffer and crinkly. Another significant difference is there's no down smell.

Whether you prefer not to buy animal products or want to be more environmentally friendly, this comforter lets you shop with your values without compromising comfort and warmth.

Best comforter for hot sleepers

If you tend to overheat at night, the Lands' End Essential Down Comforter , which has a lower fill power than average, offers temperature regulation that will keep you cozy and comfortable without sweating.

Material: Duck down filling with a cotton sateen shell

Duck down filling with a cotton sateen shell Sizes and dimensions: Twin (86" x 66"), full/queen (96" x 88"), king (96" x 107")

Twin (86" x 66"), full/queen (96" x 88"), king (96" x 107") Fill power: 550

550 Corner loops: Yes

Yes Return policy: 90 days

90 days Warranty: N/A

N/A Care instructions: Spot clean with gentle soap and dry on air fluff, or hang it outside on a dry day.

Pros: Responsible Down Standard certified, still has some fluff and compression to it

Cons: Less luxurious, cloud-like feel than comforters with a higher fill power

Those who sleep hot should look for a comforter with a lower fill power. The Lands' End comforter has a fill power of 550, which makes it less insulating. At the same time, it's cushiony and fluffy enough that you won't miss out on the luxury of sleeping with a down comforter. It also compresses well, but again, less so than a product with a high fill power.

Of all the down models I tested, the Lands' End has the least down smell. That's because the down and feather filling is washed a couple of times to get rid of odor and dust. It's labeled "hypoallergenic" by the International Down and Feather Lab.

My testers who regularly sleep hot found this lightweight comforter the least stifling of all the contenders. It acts as a soft cover-up layer, but it doesn't trap heat. In addition to being a great year-round option for warm sleepers, it's suitable to put on your summer bedding rotation (along with a set of airy linen sheets ).

What else we recommend and why

What else we tested

Equinox All-Season Down Alternative Comforter : This Amazon favorite made of synthetic filling is as affordable as the Target Room Essentials but not as soft. It's lightweight, warm, and slightly plush. Read our full review here .

Buffy Breeze Comforter : The Breeze has unique qualities, including a eucalyptus fiber construction and a wavy stitched pattern. A baffle-box construction — like that found in three out of four of our top picks — ultimately offers better filling distribution, and the Breeze isn't as fluffy as our top picks, but the comfort and softness are still there.

Parachute Lightweight Down Duvet Insert : With 750 fill power and a baffle-box construction, Parachute's duvet insert is soft and well-made. It kept us warm through an unusually cool spring and is a great choice for hot sleepers or those in more moderate climates. Parachute also makes an all-season version.

Riley All-Season Down Comforter : A high-quality goose-down comforter, this model felt as fluffy and airy as Brooklinen's. For the same feel, Brooklinen's is more affordable, which is why it ultimately won out. But if you prefer goose down, which also has a lighter smell than duck down, you might like Riley's more. Riley also has a better warranty period of five years.

What we don't recommend and why

The Company Store LaCrosse Down Comforter (Light) : The brand's most popular comforter comes in many eye-catching colors, and we loved the look of the deep, rusty Russet color. Sadly, the shell is loud and stiff. I'm not a particularly light sleeper, but the constant crinkling was a disturbance I couldn't ignore.

Our comforter testing methodology

I spoke to four experts to learn more about the most important features of a comforter: Chelsea Nightengale, the general manager of The Restoration Hotel ; Dale Fox, the founder and CEO of Foxden Hospitality ; Sarah Abitbol, the CEO of bedding brand Riley; and Katie Elks, the Director of Design and Product Development at Brooklinen .

I evaluated each of our seven comforter contenders on the following criteria:

Performance: I slept with each contender in the same duvet cover ( Casper's Hyperlite Duvet Cover ) for a minimum of three nights. I paid attention to the comfort and feel, breathability, and sizing. I noted whether the inside material shifted during the night, whether the comforter had corner loops, and any other special features. I also had family members test each product for a minimum of one night.

Cleaning and durability: I washed and dried each product according to brand instructions and noted whether the filling bunched up or fell out and if there were any loose threads. We didn't consider any dry-clean-only products since we believe you can get a great comforter that is machine washable.

Return policy: Outside of comfort and durability, I looked at the return policies of each brand and only considered products with a minimum 30-day return policy. Since bedding purchases are very personal, you must have the freedom to return your comforter if it doesn't fit your expectations.

What's the difference between a comforter and a duvet?

Comforter FAQs

A comforter and duvet are similar, and the terms are used interchangeably today. Technically speaking, a duvet is just the insert and doesn't have a fabric shell over it. It requires a duvet cover for both protection and aesthetic purposes.

A comforter contains both the insert and a fabric shell, so you can lay it directly on your body if you want.

What's the best comforter for hot sleepers or warm weather?

If you tend to sleep hot, you want a product with a lower fill power. The higher the fill power, the lighter and fluffier the comforter is, and, somewhat counterintuitively, the warmer it is.

A lower-fill-power comforter won't feel as fluffy and cloud-like, but it'll be less insulating. It's also a good idea to switch comforters based on the season unless you live somewhere with mild weather year-round.

Can you use a duvet cover on your comforter?

Yes, and we recommend it. Most comforters these days also come with corner loops or tabs so you can put a duvet cover over it. A duvet cover protects your comforter from your body oils and is easier to wash.

What's the best comforter for couples?

Couples may want a king-sized comforter, even if you sleep on a smaller bed. A king-sized comforter offers ample coverage for two people and limits blanket hogging throughout the night.

If blanket hogging remains an issue, or if you and your partner have vastly different sleeping temperatures, we recommend getting two separate, smaller comforters so each person can sleep exactly how they like.

How do you wash a comforter?

It depends on the material. If it's made from a synthetic material, it's OK to wash it in the machine with a gentle detergent. If it's made from down, it's best to only air dry or put it in the dryer on air fluff.

How do you put a duvet cover on your comforter?

We recommend the "burrito" method : Turn your duvet cover inside out, then lay your comforter on top of it. Fasten the duvet cover ties to the comforter's corner tabs.

Roll the duvet cover and comforter together like a burrito towards the duvet's zipper or buttoned opening. Fold the duvet cover opening around each corner and zip or button it. Unroll the burrito bundle back towards the opposite end.

For another method, start with the same steps of turning your duvet cover inside out, then lay your comforter on top of it. Fasten the duvet cover ties to the comforter's corner tabs. Reach into the opening, grab the farthest corner on either side, and pull it out of the opening. Repeat this step with the other side.

What is down?

Down is the soft, light, and fluffy clusters of fiber from the underbelly of a duck or goose. It's highly insulating, breathable, and lightweight, which is why it's used to make bedding like comforters and pillows, as well as outdoor clothing.

According to the American Down & Feather Council , a comforter must contain at least 75% down cluster to be labeled as a down product. The remainder of the bedding usually has feathers, and you can check the label of your comforter to find the exact percentage breakdown of down and feather.

Is goose or duck down better?

Duck and goose down are both insulating and durable, but duck down is generally cheaper and less fluffy. Because geese are larger birds than ducks, they have larger down clusters, which loft more, take up more space, and compress to a smaller size.

Goose down also doesn't smell as much as duck down.

If you want the lightest, fluffiest, and warmest comforter — and you don't mind paying a little more — look for goose down. Still, duck down is an effective option that we also love and recommend.

Is down ethical?

Since down comes from birds that are already being raised for food, it is a sustainable byproduct. As we mention in our guide to the best down pillows , you can look for the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) logo on down products.

The certification ensures that the Five Freedoms of animal welfare (which include access to fresh water and food, comfortable shelter, and freedom of movement) are followed; prohibits live-plucking and force-feeding; and evaluates the entire process from farm to final product.

What's the difference between down and down alternative?

Down is natural, while down alternative is made from synthetic materials like polyester. Down alternative mimics the feel and insulation of natural down and is ideal if you don't want to spend as much money or if you avoid animal products.

Comforter glossary

Baffle-box construction: A design that separates the top and bottom layers of the comforter with a vertical fabric layer. This maintains an even fill distribution and consistent fluffiness.

Corner loops: An essential feature, corner loops or tabs let you attach your comforter to a duvet cover so it won't slide around inside. Although comforters have fabric shells so you can technically sleep with one directly on top of you, we recommend protecting it with a duvet cover.

Down: The fluffy fibers underneath the feather layer of a duck's or goose's underbelly. It's used in bedding like pillows and comforters as well as clothing and outdoor equipment like sleeping bags. It's insulating, breathable, and soft.

Down alternative: The animal-friendly alternative to down. It's usually made from synthetic fibers and is made to mimic the properties of natural down.

Fill power: The amount of space, measured in cubic inches, that one ounce of down occupies (e.g., a 700-fill power pillow takes up 700 cubic inches of space). The larger the down cluster, the higher the fill power, quality, and warmth.

Percale: A type of cotton weave that feels matte, crisp, airy, and breathable. One thread is woven with another thread into a tight grid pattern.

RDS: Stands for Responsible Down Standard, a certification that ensures the sourcing, manufacturing, and final down product are ethical and humane.

Sateen: A type of cotton weave that feels smooth and silky. It's less breathable and also tends to snag more easily. Three or four threads are woven over one thread into a looser grid pattern.

Sewn-through construction: A design that sews the top and bottom layers of the comforter directly together, with no middle layer of separation. This can lead to uneven distribution of filling and cold spots, which is why baffle box is generally the preferred design.

