I tried Starbucks' 3 new summer drinks, and I'll definitely be ordering one of them again

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHoH0_0gHgwwFe00
Starbucks has three bright and juicy new drinks on its summer menu.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

  • Starbucks has added three new bright and fruity drinks to its summer menu.
  • The Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers feature fresh pineapple chunks.
  • But my favorite was the creamy and sweet Paradise Drink, which is made with coconut milk.
Starbucks is celebrating the first official day of summer with not one, not two, but three new drinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jV22J_0gHgwwFe00
Me with Starbucks' Chocolate Cream Cold Brew.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Starbucks kicked off the season early with the release of its Chocolate Cream Cold Brew in May. I loved the drink so much that it actually took first place in my full ranking of Starbucks' seasonal drinks .

So I was definitely excited when I heard that Starbucks was bringing even more new flavors to its summer menu. And these three beverages were going to be bright, refreshing, and very fruity.

And this summer, Starbucks is all about the pineapple and passion fruit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgVEo_0gHgwwFe00
You can order Starbucks' Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers with or without lemonade.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Starbucks' three new drinks — which are available starting Tuesday — are the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher Lemonade, and the Paradise Drink.

The Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher features flavors of pineapple and passion fruit shaken with ice and diced pineapple pieces. As with many of Starbucks' Refreshers, it can also be ordered with lemonade.

Starbucks' Paradise Drink features all the same flavors as the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, plus coconut milk.

Starbucks' new drinks were inspired by the "wistful flavors of a pineapple popsicle and passion-fruit shaved ice."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqBkY_0gHgwwFe00
Starbucks' Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers.

Starbucks

Starbucks' senior product developer, Raegan Powell, who helped create the new drinks, said the beverages are "like sunshine in a cup."

"The bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy, and joyful," she added. "It's the perfect summer sip for a little moment of escape, wherever you are."

I headed to my local Starbucks to preview the new drinks, and up first was the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Hzrd_0gHgwwFe00
My Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher looked like sunshine in a cup.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

"Sunshine in a cup" really is the perfect description for this drink. The Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher has such a beautiful and vivid yellow color. It just looks like the embodiment of a tropical vacation.

When I took the caps off both of my Refreshers, I could see plenty of fresh pineapple chunks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQbgm_0gHgwwFe00
There were plenty of fresh pineapple chunks in both of my Refreshers.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I always love when Starbucks incorporates real fruit with its Refreshers, and I was happy to see my barista had been generous with the pineapple pieces.

Pineapple may not be the most photogenic fruit to put in a drink, but it was still so nice getting these juicy bites with almost every sip.

My Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher tasted tangy and fruity.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vvsg_0gHgwwFe00
My Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers was definitely refreshing but quite tart.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

True to its name, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher is definitely juicy and refreshing. The pineapple flavor is especially strong, and the fresh chunks are a great addition.

But the flavor is a little sharp for my taste. Pineapple and passion fruit are both tart, and I think there needs to be another flavor to help balance that.

Next up was the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher with lemonade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDc4T_0gHgwwFe00
The Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher with lemonade looked very similar.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher with lemonade looks identical to the original, and I couldn't tell a major difference between the taste.

But I do think the splash of lemonade helped balance out the flavors a little more, as the taste was somewhat softer — which I preferred.

Last but not least was the Paradise Drink, which was easily my favorite of the three.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00d6tD_0gHgwwFe00
I loved Starbucks' Paradise Drink.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I've always been a huge fan of Starbucks' coconut drinks. Back in 2020, the Coconutmilk Latte was one of my go-to Starbucks orders. And I loved the Iced Pineapple Matcha , which was released in March of that year. A Starbucks spokesperson told me at the time that demand for more non-dairy beverages had been increasing, so Starbucks wanted to create more options with coconut milk.

I was disappointed when the coconut drinks began disappearing from Starbucks' permanent menu, replaced with new beverages featuring almond milk or oat milk . So when I heard a new drink with coconut milk was on the horizon, I was extremely excited.

The Paradise Drink is deliciously creamy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwl8l_0gHgwwFe00
I would definitely order the Paradise Drink again.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The coconut milk adds a lovely sweetness to the Paradise Drink, tempering all that tartness from the pineapple and passion fruit. The pineapple flavor still shines, but without overpowering the flavor profile. My boyfriend Peter isn't even a huge coconut fan and this was his favorite of the three drinks.

"I don't like coconut, but I really like this drink," he told me. "It's a light coconut, with just the right amount of creamy and sweet."

Starbucks' new drinks are definitely a refreshing summer treat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tcxu_0gHgwwFe00
Starbucks' new pineapple drinks are available starting Tuesday.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I'm excited to see that Starbucks is releasing new Refreshers on the summer menu again, and even more excited that it's bringing back the coconut.

As long as you're a fan of pineapple, I'm sure you'll enjoy one of these three new beverages.

Plus, if you're looking to make an easy cocktail for the beach or park, they'd all go great with some vodka.

Read the original article on Insider

