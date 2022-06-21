ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Father’s Day I’ll never forget’: NC man plans special vacation with wife after $2 million lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — John Rogers, of Raleigh, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize on Friday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“When I was buying the tickets, I said ‘this is my Father’s Day gift to myself,’” Rogers said. “This will be one Father’s Day I’ll never forget.”

Rogers, 64, bought his winning $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Capital Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

“I was kind of delirious to tell you the truth,” Rogers said. “It still hasn’t really hit me yet.”

When Rogers arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $852,126.

“My wife told me ‘you don’t have pocket change. You’ve got money now,’” Rogers laughed.

Rogers said in addition to paying some bills, donating money to his church and helping out some family members, he wants to use part of his winnings for a special vacation with his wife.

“I’ve always told her I was going to take her to Hawaii, and now I can,” Rogers said.

Comments / 0

 

