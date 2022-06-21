ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 'X Factor' contestant Tom Mann announces that his fianceé died the day of their wedding

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFLba_0gHgwa4u00
Tom Mann from Stereo Kicks seen arriving at a recording studio on November 3, 2014 in London, England.

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images

  • Former "X Factor" contestant Tom Mann announced his fiancée died on their wedding day.
  • "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," Mann said.
  • His fiancée, Dani Hampson, was 34 years old. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Former "X Factor" contestant Tom Mann announced his fiancée, Dani Hampson, died on their wedding day earlier this month at 34 years old.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mann said in an Instagram post shared Monday .

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," Mann continued.

"We never made it to the alter (sic); or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he said.

Mann went on to say that he plans to wear his wedding ring as a sign of his "unconditional love" for Hampson.

Mann and Hampson share one son, Bowie, and Mann said he will "do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted."

"I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud," Mann said.

Hampson's cause of death has not been revealed to the public.

"The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul," Mann continued. "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Mann auditioned as a solo artist on the "X Factor" in 2014 before being grouped with the band Stereo Kicks as a part of the show.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

