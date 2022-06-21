Travis Barker shared the sweet Father's Day cards Kourtney Kardashian's youngest kids gave him: 'You make my mom happy'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's youngest children wrote their new stepdad Travis Barker cards for Father's Day that the drummer shared on his Instagram story.

Barker posted images of the cards on Monday, sharing the messages that Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, wrote him for Father's Day. Kardashian Barker shares the two, along with her eldest child Mason, 12, with her ex Scott Disick.

"You are so so nice and kind you are so amazing," a card signed with Penelope's name and accompanied by several drawn hearts read. "You are the beast you are the beast drummer ever you make my mom happy!"

A card signed with Reign's name simply read "dear Travis happy fathers day." It was accompanied by a drawing of two people, presumably Barker and Kardashian Barker, holding hands with a heart over them.

Kardashian Barker and Barker were married in May, first in a courthouse wedding that the couple posted about on Instagram , and then in a lavish Italian ceremony that featured Dolce & Gabbana stylings . Their blended family includes Kardashian Barker's three children, as well as Barker's children Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, whom he shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian Barker and Barker revealed that they wanted to have another child together on "The Kardashians," Kardashian Barker's Hulu reality series, and the first season documented the two undergoing a series of fertility treatments. Their large family has appeared together on the series as well, sharing a meal in episode six.

"I love the idea of a blended family. I think that, you know, the more kids the merrier," Kardashian Barker said in a confessional during the episode. "It's like more people to love. I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Disick, Reign and Penelope's father, posted a photo of Penelope for Father's Day , writing that it was "Father's Day every day with this little girl!"