ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Barker shared the sweet Father's Day cards Kourtney Kardashian's youngest kids gave him: 'You make my mom happy'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414Ooc_0gHgwPJn00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Travis Barker posted photos of Father's Day cards that he received from Kourtney Kardashian's children.
  • Penelope and Reign Disick, her youngest kids with ex Scott Disick, wrote Barker cards.
  • Barker and Kardashian Barker were married in May and are trying to have a child together.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's youngest children wrote their new stepdad Travis Barker cards for Father's Day that the drummer shared on his Instagram story.

Barker posted images of the cards on Monday, sharing the messages that Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, wrote him for Father's Day. Kardashian Barker shares the two, along with her eldest child Mason, 12, with her ex Scott Disick.

"You are so so nice and kind you are so amazing," a card signed with Penelope's name and accompanied by several drawn hearts read. "You are the beast you are the beast drummer ever you make my mom happy!"

A card signed with Reign's name simply read "dear Travis happy fathers day." It was accompanied by a drawing of two people, presumably Barker and Kardashian Barker, holding hands with a heart over them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYrtK_0gHgwPJn00
Travis Barker posted photos of Father's Day cards from Kourtney Kardashian's children, Penelope and Reign Disick.

@travisbarker/Instagram

Kardashian Barker and Barker were married in May, first in a courthouse wedding that the couple posted about on Instagram , and then in a lavish Italian ceremony that featured Dolce & Gabbana stylings . Their blended family includes Kardashian Barker's three children, as well as Barker's children Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, whom he shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian Barker and Barker revealed that they wanted to have another child together on "The Kardashians," Kardashian Barker's Hulu reality series, and the first season documented the two undergoing a series of fertility treatments. Their large family has appeared together on the series as well, sharing a meal in episode six.

"I love the idea of a blended family. I think that, you know, the more kids the merrier," Kardashian Barker said in a confessional during the episode. "It's like more people to love. I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Disick, Reign and Penelope's father, posted a photo of Penelope for Father's Day , writing that it was "Father's Day every day with this little girl!"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
People

Elon Musk's Ex Justine Shares Sweet Family Chat After Their Child Says She Doesn't 'Wish to Be Related' to Dad

Justine Musk is supporting her children as one of her 18-year-olds said she no longer wishes to be related to father Elon Musk. In an April 18 petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her birthday, one of the Tesla CEO's twins asked to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson (the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson). Additionally, the teenager is seeking recognition of her gender as female and the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It's official – Summer Walker is going to be a mother of two!. "People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said on Live earlier this afternoon, responding to the speculation that's been floating around online since she delivered her most recent thirst traps. Theo Wargo/Getty Images. After taking a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split. Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson. E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Annual Tradition Honoring Local Firefighters

Watch: Khloe Kardashian DATING Private Equity Investor After Tristan. The Kardashian family is celebrating our heroes. On June 24, Khloe Kardashian shared that she and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have a special annual tradition where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station. As seen in an Instagram post documenting their visits throughout the years, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has also been along for the ride.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Fathers Day#Wedding#Italian
Page Six

Kim Kardashian scolds sons again for ‘making so much noise’ on ‘Tonight Show’

The “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” audience got a live look at Kim Kardashian reprimanding her sons Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 41, was rehashing her October 2021 “Saturday Night Live” appearance when Jimmy Fallon interrupted to say, “I’m hearing kids.” Kardashian turned to Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and asked, “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?” After telling viewers that the little ones were “making so much noise,” the “Keeping Up Withe Kardashians” alum warned the brothers not to “mess this up.” Psalm was removed from the audience when he continued to be...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'

Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessie James Decker struggling with ‘cycle’ of obsessive weight loss, gain

Jessie James Decker revealed that she’s struggling with body image issues and is in a “cycle” of obsessive weight fluctuation. “I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have,” Decker, 34, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday. “I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular to thin and just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better.” The “Lights Down Low” singer called the flux a vicious “cycle” that keeps getting “worse.” Decker also admitted that her mental health has been suffering,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Insider

Insider

471K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy