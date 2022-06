TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On average, a child dies every seven days somewhere in the U.S. from being left in a hot car. While parents should always bring children with them into the store, even during a quick errand, to prevent the risk of serious injury or death, AAA encourages parents to teach their kids how to seek help if they have been accidentally left behind in a vehicle.

