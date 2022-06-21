ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento City Council to consider making ‘Al Fresco’ outdoor dining permanent

By Matthew Nobert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council will decide during its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday if the Al Fresco program will end on June 30 or continue under a model run by patio operators paying a monthly fee.

If the resolution is approved, fees are planned to begin in July 2023, according to the staff report. The fee amounts have not been established yet.

These are the Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Sacramento area

The Al Fresco program began in June 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions limited and eventually eliminated indoor dining across California. The program allowed for the quick activation of temporary outside dining consistent with local zoning, county health, and state alcoholic beverage regulations.

“Formalizing the Al Fresco Dining Program by creating design standards will make it easy for restaurant owners to build code-compliant, durable, and beautiful outdoor dining spaces that contribute to our City’s thriving dining scene and foster pedestrian friendly streets,” the staff report reads.

To formalize the program, the city hired engineering consultant HDR to help create design standards and civil concepts, according to the staff report.

Late NBA player Caleb Swanigan played for the Sacramento Kings during his brief professional career

The staff report illustrates five civil design concepts, two structural concepts and one electrical concept that will be free for restaurants to use.

Three patio types were created to help provide options for businesses:

  • Two tables and up to eight chairs
  • Enclosed patio on a sidewalk and/or parkway
  • Enclosed patio in parking space

City staff is also requesting $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act and funds from the Parking Facilities Development Program to recover costs paid to HDR.

